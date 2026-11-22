On 30 December 1946, Riad al-Solh addressed the Lebanese Chamber, meeting for the first time since the complete withdrawal of foreign troops. More than three years have passed since the release of Rachaya leaders. Between the two dates Beirut signed the UN Charter and negotiated, until the last embarkations, the departure of French and British forces.

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On 30 December 1946, Riad al-Solh addressed the Lebanese Chamber, meeting for the first time since the complete withdrawal of foreign troops. More than three years have passed since the release of Rachaya leaders. Between the two dates Beirut signed the UN Charter and negotiated, until the last embarkations, the departure of French and British forces.

In Nahr al-Kalb, an inscription commemorates the evacuation of foreign troops on 31 December 1946. On the same rocks, armies had engraved the memory of their passage. The Lebanese Republic recorded a departure there. The site found news on Saturday, November 21, 2026, when Joseph Aoun was expressed on the eve of the national holiday. To understand the date engraved in the stone, we must return to the diplomatic exchanges of 1946 and the various stages of withdrawal.

In San Francisco, Lebanon signs that troops remain on its soil

On 22 November 1943, Lebanese leaders released from Rachaya resumed their duties. On 26 June 1945, in San Francisco, Lebanon signed the UN Charter. In the Library of Congress photo catalogue in Washington, Wadih Naïm is one of the representatives photographed at the time of the signature. The country is one of the 51 founding members of the Organization. Foreign units are still in Lebanon. The State already represented in the United Nations must negotiate their departure and the surrender of the facilities they occupy.

A telegram sent from Beirut to Washington on 23 March 1946 followed the discussion. US diplomat George Wadsworth received a copy of a French note from the Lebanese Foreign Ministry. French and British military experts had initially retained April 1947 as the term of evacuation. His delegation wished to move that forward. Paris calls for transport, personnel for boarding and support of Lebanese services. A Franco-Lebanese staff must organize operations.

Why archives give multiple dates

The calendar is clear as the departures begin. The United States diplomatic archives estimate the French strength at 7,500 troops in March and 2,600 at the end of June. The British command ceased to function on 30 June, while a separate service dealt with the fate of facilities and debts. On the French side, a press release announced the departure of the general commanding the forces and the last formed units on 30 August. Liquidation staff are still in place.

The last French service was announced on 24 December. Six days later, in front of the Chamber, Riad el-Solh noted that the powers concerned had fulfilled their commitments. The 31st of December in Nahr al-Kalb is the commemorative date of the evacuation. Most of the troops had left the country several months before that date.

The Lebanese calendar selected 22 November as the Independence Day. In the House, the memory of November 1943 is that of an elected power that regains its freedom of action. In Nahr al-Kalb, the stone keeps track of another experience of sovereignty, that of a state that is sufficiently master of its territory to obtain and see the departure of foreign soldiers.

File of 22 November 2026.Follow the direct from the Independence Day.

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