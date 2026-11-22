A strike on a facility of the public oil company injured six employees in Sanaa on Sunday, 22 November, according to the Ministry of Health of the Houthis. The Ministry accuses Saudi aviation. This assignment remains unconfirmed independently and no claim of the strike was found.

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A strike on a facility of the Yemen State Oil Company injured six employees early Sunday 22 November in Sanaa, according to the Houthies authorities. Their Ministry of Health is calling into question Saudi aviation. This allocation was not independently confirmed.

In Sanaa, six employees injured according to Ministry of Health

Anis al-Asbahi, spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Environment, which reports to the Houthies authorities, reported six injuries on Sunday morning among the employees of the Yemen Petroleum Company. He reported damage to the facility and another building in the company. His statement does not specify the severity of the injuries or the extent of the damage.

At the time of publication, no Saudi claim or reaction was found about the Sunday strike. The Riyadh-led coalition announced on 20 November that it had conducted an operation in Sana’a. His statement concerned that day and did not confirm the assignment of the new incident.

The Ministry’s statement refers to an incident separate from that of November 10, also reported in Sana’a by Anis al-Asbahi. On that day, the spokesman reported six injuries in a strike against a facility of the same company. The new statement placed the facts early Sunday, November 22, and referred to six employees.

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