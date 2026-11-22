The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that hospitals had received six bodies in 24 hours, including two remains, and 33 wounded. Two deaths after a strike in Al-Mawasi were reported separately, but their inclusion in the hospital report published on Sunday could not be verified.

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The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Sunday 22 November that hospitals had received six bodies and 33 wounded in 24 hours. The balance sheet identifies four new deaths and two remains. In the southern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian agency WAFA also reported two deaths following a strike in Al-Mawasi, without it being possible to say whether they were included in the same count.

Six bodies received in hospitals in 24 hours

The Ministry of Health bulletin dated 22 November lists four new deaths and two bodies found among the six remains received by hospitals. He also states that 33 injured persons were received during the same period. The bulletin does not give the distribution of these persons by institution or the location of each incident.

The Ministry raised the number of deaths since 7 October 2023 to 74,742 and the number of injuries to 176,227. The count published the previous day, taken from the Palestinian agency WAFA, reported 74,736 dead and 176,194 wounded. The increase of six in the cumulative balance does not mean that six people were killed in the last day: the hospital report also includes two bodies found.

Two deaths reported separately in Al-Mawasi

In a pre-review dispatch, WAFA reported that two Palestinians died on Sunday morning after an Israeli strike in the al-Mawasi area west of Khan Yunes. The agency places the strike at the beginning of the morning, without giving the exact time. The Department’s bulletin does not detail individual cases: it does not allow the two deaths to be linked to or added to its total of four new deaths.

Counting since the ceasefire

In its separate series since the entry into force of the ceasefire of 11 October 2025, the Ministry recorded 1,675 deaths and 6,095 injuries. He also states that 851 bodies have been found since that date. This latter figure is not to be added to the other totals: the bulletin does not present it as a separate group of victims. According to the medical sources mentioned on Sunday, victims remain out of reach of relief, especially under the rubble.

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