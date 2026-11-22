The last eleven people on board the Miro G cargo ship were evacuated by helicopter on Saturday 21 November in Lit-et-Mixe, Landes. These included the commander, two other sailors and eight stakeholders. The maritime prefecture ordered this evacuation before the arrival of violent winds on the Atlantic coast on Sunday. It continues to prepare for the resealing, without announcing a date for the towing or ensuring the success of the next attempt.

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On Saturday, 21 November, a helicopter evacuated the eleven people still on board the cargo ship Miro G, which was stranded in Lit-et-Mixe, Landes. The captain and the last two crew members were part of the group. The Atlantic Maritime Prefecture decided this new evacuation before the wind blow expected on Sunday. She did not announce the ship’s release.

The last three sailors left the cargo ship Miro G

Four experts from the assessment and intervention team were on board, with three representatives from Les Abeilles International towing company and a representative of the shipowner’s insurer. They all left the ship at the same time as the last three sailors during the Air and Space Army operation. Saturday’s press release does not specify the hour of heli-trailing.

This figure does not therefore constitute a new assessment of the evacuation of the crew. Nineteen of the twenty-two sailors had left the cargo ship on Friday after grounding. The commander and two sailors had remained on board to assist in operations. On Saturday, the three sailors and the eight workers had to leave the building.

A watering still to be prepared

The maritime prefecture justified the decision by the expected violent winds on the Atlantic coast. The special bulletin of Météo-France announced winds from 50 to 74 km/h, with strong gusts between midnight and 6 p.m. on Sunday. The cargo had already been ballasted to limit its movement. The purpose of this intervention was to stabilize the vessel, not to clear it.

The vessel’s crews shall examine the conditions necessary for an attempt to re-float. The maritime prefecture intends to use the first favourable weather slot, provided that the teams have validated the pre-conditions. It does not guarantee the success of a first attempt and has not given a date for towing.

In the meantime, a decree signed on Saturday forbids navigation, anchorage and nautical activities within a radius of one kilometre around the cargo ship, in the sector of Cape Town. The text provides for an exception for State vessels and means of public service or rescue, if their mission so requires.

Photo archive: Cape of the Homy beach, in Lit-et-Mixe, June 3, 2017. Brina Blum / Unsplash via Wikimedia Commons, CC0 1.0. The image shows neither the cargo nor the evacuation.

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