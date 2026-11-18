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Essential in five minutes

The midnight newspaper in Beirut, Thursday, November 19, 2026. European mission to Lebanon, South, consultation in Baabda, Bank of Lebanon, French social budget, settlement products and European sanctions office. Photographs of archives explicitly legitimized, without images of the operations mentioned. Narration generated by IA : Vivienne, français de France. Credits : François el Bacha / Libnanews ; Archives Libnanews ; Reichstag, Gravitatas, 16 October 2026, CC0; Palais du Luxembourg, Dinkum, 29 August 2010, CC0.

https://libnanews.com/essential-in-5-minutes-19-november-2026-minute/

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