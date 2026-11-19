Anthropic sets the price of its introduction at 83 dollars and increases its offer to 980 million shares. The gross amount amounts to $81.34 billion, part of which goes to the transferring shareholders. The listing at Nasdaq is scheduled for November 19, before closing the following day, subject to conditions.

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Anthropic sets its IPO at $83 per share. Claude’s creator announced this award on November 18, 2026, above the initial range of $70-78. The offer now covers 980 million securities, or 81.34 billion gross dollars. The Nasdaq exchange is scheduled to begin on November 19, under the symbol ANT.

Anthropic fixes its IPO above the fork

The price withheld is 6.4% above the top of the range presented to investors. The number of proposed securities is also increasing from 825 million to 980 million, an increase of 18.8 per cent. These two changes bring the gross supply from $64.35 billion in the previous maximum scenario to $81.34 billion. The difference is $16.99 billion.

The introduction price is not an opening price. It determines the amount paid in the initial investment. The first transactions in the secondary market will be possible at a different level. At this stage, the company announces a rating schedule, not the result of a first session.

Nearly 79.38 billion gross for the enterprise

The distribution of the offer distinguishes 956,351,354 shares sold by Anthropic and 23,648,646 sold by existing shareholders. At $83, these two blocks represent approximately $79.38 billion and $1.96 billion, respectively. Amounts before commissions and fees. The company will not collect the proceeds of transfers from shareholders.

Banks also have a 30-day option for 147 million additional shares. At the same price, its full fiscal year would add $12.201 billion to the public supply. It would then reach 93.541 billion gross. This is a conditional scenario, no additional funds already acquired.

The regulatory deposit of 18 November recorded 178.25 million additional securities, of which 23.25 million were linked to the increase in the banking option. These figures describe the extension of the previous file, not a second offer to add to the 980 million announced securities.

Separate private placement and high expenditure

The preliminary prospectus of 17 November provides for a private investment of $26 billion to seven industrial partners, including Google and Nvidia. It must intervene after the public offer is made, subject to conditions. It is not among the 81.34 billion pledged for it.

Unaudited interim accounts inform financial requirements. In the first nine months of 2026, Anthropic declared a turnover of $33.242 billion, compared with $2.545 billion a year earlier. Computer computing and infrastructure represent 18.808 billion expenditures. The operating loss decreased from 5.224 billion to 1.260 billion. This operational improvement does not mean that the company has a net profit.

The amount of the offer also does not measure the total value of Anthropic. Capitalisation requires the full number of securities retained; a fully diluted valuation adds instruments that can create actions. These perimeters are not interchangeable.

Anthropic plans to close the offer on 20 November, subject to normal conditions. The announced start of trade at the Nasdaq Global Select Market the previous day is therefore a separate step in the settlement of the transaction.

Archive photograph: Nasdaq MarketSite, New York, September 19, 2021. Ajay Suresh / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0. Whole photo preserved, composition Libnanews. This image does not represent the introduction of Anthropic.

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