Berlin endorses its contribution to the European mission in Lebanon. In the South, threats persist. Baabda examines electricity, BDL reduces some interest. In France, the Senate votes the social budget. The debate on settlements is approaching. Brussels creates an office to strengthen the implementation of European sanctions.

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Thursday 19 November 2026, midnight edition in Beirut.Germany supports its contribution to the future European mission in Lebanon, while tensions in the South remain at the heart of the security agenda. In Paris, the Senate adopted the Social Security budget at first reading. A proposal for settlement products is on the agenda of the National Assembly on Thursday. Brussels establishes a new sanctions office.

Berlin prepares its contribution to the European mission in Lebanon

The German government approved on Wednesday 18 November its participation in EUSM Lebanon, the European mission in support of the Lebanese defence and security institutions. Berlin provides up to 15 police and customs officers for its civilian component. The Bundeswehr must also provide a limited number of personnel for the training of the Lebanese navy, without any figure specified in the communiqué.

This national decision does not mean that personnel are already deployed. The German Government states that the decision to launch the mission could take place at the earliest in December. The Council of the European Union established EUSM on 12 October, for an initial period of three years, with a separate decision for its start-up after operational planning.

The mission combines advice and training for the benefit of the armed forces and the Internal Security Forces. It should not be considered an interposition force or a replacement for UNIFIL.

South Lebanon: Israeli threats and operation claimed

Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, on Wednesday threatened to expand the occupied areas in Lebanon in case of escalation. It linked the Israeli withdrawal to the disarmament of Hezbollah. This is a political and military position, not the observation of a new territorial advance.

The Israeli army also announced the destruction of an underground structure that it attributes to Hezbollah in the Har Dov area. It states that Brigade 810 and the Yahalom unit intervened in the 24 hours preceding its statement of 18 November. The affiliation and use of the facility are not independently corroborated in the available elements. There is no verified human report accompanying this announcement.

In Baabda, Qatar and electricity in the programme

Joseph Aoun and Nawaf Salam met Wednesday morning in Baabda. According to the Presidency report, the Prime Minister presented the results of his visit to Qatar and the progress made on the electrical issue. Exchanges also focused on the need to protect Lebanon from regional and international polarizations.

The press release does not contain any signed contract, additional volume of electricity delivered, or date of commissioning. The meeting thus marks a stage of consultation, without allowing an improvement in supply for households and businesses to be estimated.

Bank of Lebanon: a decrease in interest rates, not the principal

The Bank of Lebanon Interim Circular 782 dated 13 November provides for a 95 per cent discount on interest on certain foreign currency bank investments with the central bank as of 1 January 2027. These include term deposits and certificates of deposit in foreign currency held by banks operating in Lebanon.

The 2026 rule already provides for a 90 per cent reduction. The residual portion of reference interest thus increases from 10 % to 5 %. Payments remain recorded in non-fresh accounts. This provision concerns the remuneration of banks’ investments with BDL: it does not announce a new 95% discount on the principal deposits of individuals.

France: Senate adopts PLFSS, procedure continues

On Wednesday, the French Senate passed the Social Security Financing Bill for 2027. The public ballot number 118 recorded 201 votes in favour, 124 against and 15 abstentions, or 325 votes cast.

This vote concerns first reading in the Senate. It does not constitute the final adoption of the budget or its entry into force. The text was considered rejected in the National Assembly on 23 October before it was forwarded to the Senate. The provisions voted remain subject to the parliamentary procedure.

Products of the colonies: a debate inscribed in the Assembly this Thursday

A bill to prohibit the import and marketing of products from Israeli settlements into the occupied Palestinian territories is on the agenda of the National Assembly on 19 November. The text was adopted in committee on 9 November. Its inclusion in the agenda does not prejudge the outcome of the debate or final adoption.

This French initiative must be distinguished from the existing European rules: the indication of the origin of the products and their exclusion from customs preferences do not in themselves constitute a general prohibition of sale throughout the European Union.

Brussels establishes a European Sanctions Office

On 18 November the European Commission announced the creation of an office to strengthen the implementation of Union sanctions. Its implementation is scheduled for 16 January 2027. Swedish diplomat Lars Danielsson is due to take up his post as European envoy for sanctions on 6 February.

The announcement concerns the organisation and application of the European scheme. It must not be presented as a new list of sanctioned persons or undertakings.

Cover: Lebanese Parliament in Beirut, an archive photograph whose date of shooting is not established. Institutional illustration, not scene photographed on November 19. © François el Bacha / Libnanews.

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