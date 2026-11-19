A Polish investigation attributed Russia a provocation project near Kaliningrad aimed at incriminating Kyiv. Warsaw confirms a preventive operation, but does not make public the elements of the alleged scenario. Official statements and anonymous sources do not allow an attack to be presented as a fact.

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Russia allegedly prepared a false flag operation near the Poland-Kaliningrad border in order to bring responsibility to Ukraine. This accusation, published on 18 November by a Polish daily newspaper on the basis of anonymous sources, does not constitute confirmation of an attack. Warsaw confirms a preventive operation against a Russian threat; The details of the scenario to incriminate Kyiv remain unproven.

The Polish daily’s investigation places the alleged preparations at the hinge of October and November 2026. Its sources describe a project that could cause many victims and weaken support for Ukraine.

Kaliningrad: A false flag charge

The term « fake flag » here refers to an action whose authors seek to mask their responsibility by accusing another actor. According to the scenario reported, the objective would have been to present Kyiv as responsible for a murderous incident in the border area and to return the opinion against aid to Ukraine.

This motive remains attributed to the sources of the newspaper. The accessible elements do not allow independent verification of the chain of command, the intentions given to Russian officials or the progress of the project. They also do not allow for a victim assessment: the story relates to an operation presented as prevented, not an attack carried out.

What Warsaw had announced on 3 November

Part of the context, however, is documented by the Polish government. In its report of 3 November, Donald Tusk’s chancellery reported an alert received after midnight about disturbing movements on the Polish-Russian border. The Prime Minister states that the mobilization of services has prevented a possible provocation.

The same document states that Warsaw received warnings from its own services and allied partners. It describes a system of police, border guards, anti-terrorist and military units in the north-east of the country. The Communication establishes that the authorities have strengthened border protection. It does not detail a planned attack designed to accuse Ukraine.

A Ministerial Confirmation of Limited Scope

On 18 November, in Jarosław, Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz confirmed that the Polish services were aware of a Russian provocation prepared near Kaliningrad and had reacted. This declaration formally supports the existence of a preventive operation.

However, they do not make public the elements for establishing each detail of the false flag charge. The Minister also referred more broadly to threats of sabotage and inter-service cooperation.

The Special Services Coordinator, Tomasz Siemoniak, had adopted a more reserved formulation in his daily response. According to the corresponding accounts of his remarks, he explained that the measures taken were in response to a threat considered to be real, while refusing to confirm the specific project of an attack on many victims. He referred to limitations on the disclosure of operational information.

Critical elements remain outside the public domain

The plan to criminalize Ukraine is based on the information attributed to the anonymous interlocutors of the daily. No public evidence independent of this component was identified in the documents consulted.

At the time of this publication, Libnanews also did not identify any official Russian response to the investigation of 18 November.

Illustration: Kaliningrad, June 25, 2013. Aleksander Kaasik / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0; version edited by Polymagou, composition Libnanews under the same license. This archive photograph does not represent the alleged operation.

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