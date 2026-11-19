Coalition announces material damage to Riyadh after a threat of missile attributed to the Houthis on Thursday, 19 November. An alert warned the inhabitants before dawn. The assessment remains preliminary: the authorities identify the damage, without specifying the sites affected or providing a human assessment in their statement.

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Saudi Arabia-led coalition announces material damage to Riyadh following a threat of the Houthis missile on Thursday, 19 November 2026. His spokesman presented a preliminary assessment, while the authorities recorded the damage. An alert was sent to the inhabitants before dawn.

In Riyadh, damage still under assessment

General Turki al-Maliki, spokesman for the Yemeni government support coalition, claims that his forces have addressed a missile threat to the Saudi capital. He attributes the shot to the Houthis. His statement, issued by the Saudi official agency at 0544 local time, mentions the loss of debris and damage to property.

The text does not give an exact amount or location of the damage. It has no human record. At this point, the lack of figures on the victims therefore does not make it possible to state that there have been no injuries. The declaration also does not specify the model of the missile or the installation that may be involved.

An alert to the inhabitants before the military announcement

According to Saudi press reports, Civil Protection sent an alert on the telephones at 0442 hours Riyadh time to report an air threat. A powerful sound was heard a few minutes later. A second message then announced the end of the danger.

Witnesses also report that they heard a large explosion in the capital. These observations document the incident but do not in themselves identify the author. The allocation to the Houthis remains that of the Saudi military spokesman. The end of the alert also does not constitute a definitive assessment of the damage.

A new incident after operations in Yemen

The previous day, the coalition claimed to have destroyed 60 Huthies military targets in Yemen, including missile- and drone-related facilities. The destruction announced had not been independently confirmed. This episode followed houty claims against Saudi oil infrastructure, whose material consequences also remained to be established.

The press release released this Thursday does not link the Riyadh incident to a specific oil or airport infrastructure. Nor does it make it possible to assimilate previous attacks against the capital. The authorities have yet to specify the extent of the damage identified after this new alert.

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