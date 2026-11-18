A stable displayed price does not guarantee the same quantity. This decryption distinguishes the expense at the caisse from the price actually paid per kilogram. It examines a Lebanese academic survey published in October, without presenting it as a daily survey or generalizing it to all businesses. Fictitious examples detail the calculations and their limitations. The French information system is presented separately, without giving it legal effect in Lebanon. Figures and perimeters remain explicitly dated.

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An unchanged label does not guarantee a purchase at the same price. This decryption of the daily economy series explains the price per kilo, based on a Lebanese academic report of October and illustrative calculations.

Price per kilo: what the Lebanese survey establishes

In its report published on 9 October, the Labor and Equity Lab of the U.S. University of Beirut reports 37 products, the quantity of which declines without a proportional decrease in price between May and early October 2026. Median packaging loses 11% of its content; its unit price increases by around 12%. The snack products dominate this survey. Four particularly large discounts remain to be checked in store.

The examination covers online catalogues of three major chains, without naming signs or brands. It does not measure all Lebanese trade. A new package registered under a new code may escape it. This survey is neither a national rate of reduction nor a multi-annual comparison.

The scope differs from the main analysis of the report, which follows 2,562 products from June to October. Only one of the 37 cases belongs to this selection. To divide 37 by 2,562 to announce a proportion of the products concerned would therefore be wrong.

Ten percent less product, more per kilo

The mechanism is calculated without knowing the manufacturer’s margin. Let’s take a fictitious example: a 500 gram package sold at $4 is $8 per kilogram. If it increases to 450 grams for the same amount, the kilogram costs about $8.89. The quantity drops by 10%, but the unit price increases by 11.1%.

Percentages differ because their bases change. Weight loss refers to the initial 500 grams. The new price is distributed over 450 grams. To maintain exactly the price per kilogram, the reduced package should cost $3.60.

Fictitious example Quantity Price paid Price per kilogram Initial format 500 g $4.00 $8.00 Reduced format, price unchanged 450 g $4.00 $8.89 Reduced format, proportional decrease 450 g $3.60 $8.00

These amounts illustrate a calculation, not the rates found in Lebanon. They also make it possible to distinguish an increase in unit price from an increase in profit. Without knowing the costs of material, packaging, transport and distribution, no margin can be deducted from this comparison alone.

A drop in the ticket may still mask an increase

If the same reduced package costs $3.80, the ticket drops by 5%. However, the kilogram reached about $8.44, 5.6% more than initially. The consumer spends less each time, but gets less product for each dollar.

The reasoning also applies to the lots. A fictitious set of twelve units at $6 is 50 cents a unit. Ten units at the same price return to 60 cents. The number of pieces should therefore be read when the weight is not the correct unit of comparison. For two different references, the composition and use must also remain comparable.

In France, a separate information obligation

Since 1 July 2024, France has introduced specific information in the large areas concerned of more than 400 square metres. The DGCCRF states that prepackaged products whose quantity is decreasing and the unit price is increasing must be reported for two months. The indication relates to the reduction in quantity and the increase reduced to unit. The lots of several objects are also concerned.

This French scheme illustrates a response to the difficulty of comparison. It does not constitute a Lebanese rule and does not allow for the automatic legalization of a change in the packaging observed in Lebanon.

To document a real evolution, two tickets are not enough if the format has changed without being kept. The comparison must include the date, price actually paid, net weight or number of units, and the same reference. A statement limited to the amount printed in cash would allow the essential information to disappear precisely: the quantity obtained.

Illustration photograph: facade of a supermarket, Libnanews archive published in July 2021. Unestablished shooting date. The photographed trade is not identified as participating in the investigation and is not challenged.

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