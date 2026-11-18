Objectives invoked by Israel, role of Hezbollah, history of occupation and protection of civilians: the keys to understanding the strikes on Lebanon.

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Israel claims to hit Lebanon to destroy Hezbollah’s military capabilities and prevent attacks on its territory. This justification does not summarize the history of the conflict or the consequences of operations: Lebanon denounces violations of its sovereignty, while civilians suffer destruction, displacement and insecurity.

The question « Why does Israel strike Lebanon? » calls for several separate answers. There are the stated objectives of the Israeli authorities, the clashes with Hezbollah, the successive occupation of Lebanese territory and the rules for any military operation. To explain the reasons given for a strike does not amount to establishing its legality or justifying its effects on the inhabitants.

What Israel says it wants

In its military communications, Israel presents its operations as a means of eliminating Hezbollah’s weapons, tunnels and infrastructure, reducing its ability to act and protecting its population and soldiers. On 31 July 2026, the Israeli government claimed the destruction of tunnels in the Beaufort area, presenting them as linked to a planned incursion into Galilee.

This formulation falls within the Israeli position. It does not automatically assign every building hit, every person killed or every occupied land to Hezbollah. The reasons for a particular operation must be distinguished from a general military objective. The alleged presence of armed equipment also does not transform a village into a military target.

Lebanon is not confused with Hezbollah

Hezbollah is a Lebanese political and armed actor supported by Iran. It does not constitute the national army or the entire Lebanese society. Its military decisions and those of the government cannot be treated as those of a single command. The debates on his weapons concern precisely the authority of the State and the control of decisions on war and peace.

This distinction is essential for understanding the situation of the inhabitants. Living in a region where Hezbollah is present does not make a person a fighter. Humanitarian law protects civilians regardless of their political views, community or place of residence. A population does not collectively lose its protection because of the presence of an armed group.

A conflict that does not start in 2023

Israel’s interventions in Lebanon precede the current sequence by several decades. The 1978 invasion led to the establishment of UNIFIL. Israel again invaded Lebanon in 1982. The occupation of a part of the South continues until the withdrawal of May 2000. This story explains why, on the Lebanese side, security is not limited to stopping fire: it also includes the end of occupation and the possibility of living and working in the national territory.

In 2000, the United Nations identified the Blue Line to verify withdrawal. This route is not a peace treaty. In 2006, a new war between Israel and Hezbollah. Resolution 1701 then expanded the role of UNIFIL and provided for support for the deployment of the Lebanese army in the South. The successive texts thus seek to address the two dimensions of the problem: cross-border hostilities and the exercise of Lebanese State authority.

The turning point of October 8, 2023

The sequence leading up to the 2024 war began on October 8, 2023, when Hezbollah opened fire on Israeli targets, claiming to support Gaza in the aftermath of Hamas’ attack on Israel. The exchanges of fire settle on both sides of the Blue Line, and then intensify. In September and October 2024, the escalation took on a major scale, with Israeli bombings in various parts of Lebanon and Hezbollah attacks on Israel. This recent outbreak does not replace the previous history of the conflict, but it explains the chain of this military phase.

Why didn’t the agreements stop the strikes?

The cessation of hostilities arrangement of November 2024 did not resolve all the disputes. The resumption of the conflict in 2026 was followed in June by a framework negotiated with the United States. This arrangement provides for reciprocal and sequential progress, with verified disarmament of non-State groups and the gradual redeployment of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory, starting with pilot areas.

However, the parties do not present the obstacles in the same order. Israel highlights Hezbollah’s capabilities and threats. Lebanese officials insist on the withdrawal, destruction and limitations imposed on the deployment of their army. On 16 November, Nabih Berri again claimed that the occupation and attacks prevented the national deployment and the return of the inhabitants.

UNIFIL ‘ s observation relates to the facts observed: despite a decline in violence since June, it still reported daily violations, construction of positions, demolitions and strikes on the Lebanese side of the Blue Line in November. An agreement can therefore remain the diplomatic reference framework without full implementation of its commitments on the ground.

Are strikes legal because Israel invokes its security?

No. A security justification does not exempt compliance with international law. The ICRC recalls three central requirements in the conduct of hostilities: to distinguish between civilians and military objectives, not to cause excessive civil damage compared to the concrete and direct military advantage expected, and to take all possible precautions to save the population.

Proportionality does not involve a mechanical comparison of the number of victims in each camp. It is appreciative of an attack and foreseeable civil damage. An evacuation warning does not give any more carte blanche: the obligations of distinction, proportionality and precaution remain. Persons who cannot leave shall retain their protection.

These rules are binding on all parties. They prohibit attacks on civilians, whether carried out from Lebanon or against Lebanon. Their application does not depend on how a camp qualifies its opponent.

Why do the consequences exceed the announced targets?

War also affects roads, housing, crops, schools and economic activities. The World Bank noted in August 2026 that the resumption of the conflict had shattered the economic recovery of 2025, affecting, inter alia, tourism, consumption and productive capacity. Even when a building is not directly affected, the inability to access or maintain it can prevent a family or business from returning to business.

Therefore, the answer is not limited to « Israel strikes Hezbollah ». Israel says it is targeting the military means of the movement; Its operations take place in the territory of a sovereign State and have consequences for an entire population. For Lebanon, the end of the conflict requires both the cessation of attacks, the withdrawal of foreign forces and a national authority capable of effectively securing the territory.

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