New strikes in the Bekaa, denied Tehran after the attack in Kuwait, succession to the ECB and defeat of Lebanon against Japan: the point at midnight.

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Further Israeli strikes were reported in the Western Bekaa on Thursday. In Kuwait, the death of two Italian technicians is confirmed, but Tehran disputes the attribution of the attack. In Brussels, an agreement was reached on succession to the ECB, without a published decision on the financing of Ukraine.

Friday 27 November 2026, midnight edition, Beirut time.

Lebanon: New strikes in Western Bekaa · Global Voices

Lebanese correspondents reported air strikes on Thursday near Ain al-Tinh and in the Tumat Niha area. The Israeli army claimed a strike at Ain al-Tinh and claimed to have targeted a Hezbollah site. The nature of the site was not independently verified. Initial reports differ on the number of strikes, and no human results have been confirmed.

In southern Lebanon, explosions had been reported the night before in Aadchit al-Qousseir, Marjayoun district. The National Information Agency also reported artillery fire on Thursday morning around Hadatha and Qabrikha. These episodes are distinct from the bombardments reported in the Bekaa.

After UNIFIL: Amal moves a force outside the United Nations

The Amal movement claims to oppose a multinational replacement force that would not be placed under the authority of the United Nations. Earlier in the day, after a meeting with Joseph Aoun, MP Melhem Khalaf announced that he would ask the presidency of the UN General Assembly to intervene in favour of a UN presence in the South. He did not confirm the sending of the letter. The current mandate of UNIFIL ends on 31 December; no decision of the Security Council yet designates a replacement mechanism.

Kuwait: Tehran denies and proposes investigation

Two Italian technicians died and two others were injured after a drone attack, according to the authorities in Rome and Kuwait. The Kuwaiti Defense attributes the attack to Iran. The head of Iranian diplomacy, Abbas Araghchi, denied and said he was ready for a joint investigation with Kuwait, according to his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani. No commission of inquiry has yet been announced.

Europe: Political agreement on succession to the ECB

Emmanuel Macron announced a consensus in favour of Spain’s Pablo Hernández de Cos to succeed Christine Lagarde as President of the European Central Bank. He also quoted Laurence Boone and Markus Brunnermeier for two seats in the Executive Board. The agreement is not an appointment: a recommendation and consultations are planned before the European Council decision. In Brussels, the 2028–34 budget and the proposal for additional funding of EUR 45 billion for Ukraine in 2027 remain two separate dossiers from the Summit on 26 and 27 November.

Spain: four three-day legislative candidates

The last television debate of the campaign was scheduled Thursday evening in Madrid, with Pedro Sánchez, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, Santiago Abascal and Ada Colau. The general elections are held Sunday, 29 November. Voters are renewing the 350 seats in the Congress of Deputies. The absolute majority required for the first nomination vote of the next head of government is 176 deputies.

Basket: Japan beats Lebanon by four points

Japan won 86-82 in Zuk Mikael on Thursday in the Asian World Cup 2027. Lebanon is scheduled to receive China on Sunday, November 29, again at the Nouhad Nawfal complex. Thursday’s result does not end the qualifications.

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