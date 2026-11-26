Itamar Ben Gvir had to leave the Chamber on 25 November after insulting Eitan Ginzburg. The proposal on mosque speakers was rejected by 63 votes to 45.

7

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir was dismissed from the Knesset Chamber on Wednesday, 25 November, after insulting Vice-President Eitan Ginzburg, who led the meeting. At the same meeting, MEPs rejected by 63 votes to 45 a proposal by his party to regulate the use of loudspeakers in mosques. The order to leave the room does not withdraw his term as a deputy.

Vice-President orders him to leave the room

The discussion on the call to prayer degenerated in exchange for invective. Ben Gvir is caught up with Arab MPs accusing them of supporting terrorism. When Ginzburg intervened, the minister called him an idiot. The Vice-President then ordered him to leave the Chamber. Ben Gvir publicly challenged the decision, criticizing Ginzburg’s manner of presiding over the meeting.

These are two separate decisions: one concerns the holding of the sitting, the other concerns the fate of a bill. The first did not fail Ben Gvir’s seat in the Knesset or his ministerial function; the second shall adopt the examination of that text at the preliminary vote.

Prior authorisation and fines up to 50,000 shekels

Presented by Limor Son Har-Melech and Hanamel Dorfman, two elected officials of Otzma Yehudit, the proposal reportedly prohibited the installation or use of a sound system in a mosque without the authorization of the Minister responsible for the Environment. In particular, this would have taken into account the volume, mitigation and proximity of dwellings.

The parliamentary document provided for an administrative fine of 50,000 shekels for a facility or use without a permit and 10,000 shekels for violation of the conditions of a permit. Under the conditions listed in the text, the police could have stopped the use of the equipment or even seized it in case of refusal.

The authors presented the draft as a response to noise nuisances. Arab deputies denounced a discriminatory text against the Muslim minority. The proposal was aimed at mosques and not all places of worship. The rejection by 63 votes to 45 means that these new authorisations and sanctions do not come into force under this text.

Illustration: an archive portrait of Itamar Ben Gvir, not an image of the November 25 session. Photo credit: Shlomi Amsalem / Knesset Archives, resized portrait,CC BY-SA 4.0.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews