On 26 November, Eneco Belgium confirmed a leak affecting part of its customers. The supplier does not specify the number of customers involved and recommends checking any claim for payment in My Eneco.

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On 26 November, Eneco Belgium confirmed a leak affecting part of its customers. The supplier does not specify the number of customers involved and recommends checking any claim for payment in My Eneco.

Eneco Belgium confirmed on Thursday 26 November that third parties had obtained data from some of its customers. Alerted by the Centre for Cyber Security Belgium, the supplier said that he had corrected the security problem and announced the sending of individual notifications. He did not indicate how many people or contracts were involved.

Bank details and contract references

Among the stolen information, Eneco cites the customer number, address, IBAN, the bank’s BIC code and EAN code, which identifies the electricity or gas connection and appears on the invoice. Based on the information available to the company, no name, email address and password were obtained in this incident.

The supplier states that some customers received an authentic reset email without having requested it. This email does not require any action. To view his account, Eneco recommends to go directly through the My Eneco application or client space, without opening the link to an unexpected message.

Check invoices in the customer space

The supplier warns that a contract number or IBAN may make a fraudulent claim more credible. An unexpected invoice, supplier change notice or payment request must be checked in My Eneco before any steps are taken. In case of a call, the company recommends to call back its customer service by the number on its website, without transmitting a password or validation code. If a bank movement is suspicious, you have to contact your bank.

Eneco indicates that the security problem is solved, but that the stolen information can still circulate. The notice published on Thursday does not contain a record of fraud or a definitive number of customers concerned.

Cover: illustration photograph of a meter, unrelated to the incident. Editor abcdef / Wikimedia Commons,CC0; Boxing and titration Libnanews.

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