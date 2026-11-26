Pedro Sánchez, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, Santiago Abascal and Ada Colau meet at 10 p.m. on Spanish television for the last debate before the legislative elections on 29 November.

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Pedro Sánchez, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, Santiago Abascal and Ada Colau meet at 10 p.m. on Spanish television for the last debate before the legislative elections on 29 November.More than 38.6 million voters are expected to renew both chambers. The name of the next head of government will then depend on a nomination vote in Congress.

Three days before the election, the debate on Thursday 26 November brought together the outgoing government president Pedro Sánchez (PSOE), Alberto Núñez Feijóo (People’s Party), Santiago Abascal (Vox) and Ada Colau (Frente Amplio). Organized by the Spanish Academy of Television, the confrontation was announced at 10 p.m. in Madrid and Paris, or 11 p.m. in Beirut. It is broadcast on La 1, Canal 24 Horas and RTVE Play.

A final four-way debate before the end of the campaign

The format was different from that of 23 November: eight groups represented in the Congress had sent their spokespersons, including representatives of ERC, Junts, EH Bildu and the Basque Nationalist Party. On Thursday, the four national candidates will be on the stage. The parties absent from the debate remain in the run on Sunday and their elected representatives may weigh at the time of the nomination.

Sunday, the Spanish elect both rooms

The decree of 5 October dissolved the Congress of Deputies and the Senate and called for their renewal by 29 November. The Ministry of the Interior has 38,616,949 voters. The election must appoint 350 deputies and 209 directly elected senators. In Congress, voters choose a list in their constituency, without changing the order of candidates. The seats are divided by province, except for Ceuta and Melilla, who each elect one MP.

The 176-vote threshold counts in the first round of nomination

The first place in legislation does not automatically designate the President of the Government. After consulting the representatives of the parliamentary formations, the king proposes a candidate who must obtain the confidence of the Congress. Article 99 of the Constitution requires an absolute majority in the first vote of 176 votes for 350 seats. If the candidate fails, a second voting session takes place forty-eight hours later: it is sufficient to collect more votes than against. Abstentions may therefore change the outcome of the nomination without constituting support for the candidate.

The Ministry of Interior has announced a results platform which will show on Sunday the distribution of seats as counting takes place. This count will inform possible alliances; the vote of Members on the next government will take place separately.

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