Strikes were reported on 26 November in the area of Ain al-Tinh. Israel claims an operation; No human results have been confirmed.

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Further Israeli air strikes were reported on Thursday, 26 November, in Western Bekaa, including in the Ain al-Tinh area. The Israeli army claimed a strike in this area. No human assessment had been confirmed at the time of publication.

Reported explosions in the western valley

Several Lebanese correspondents reported explosions near Ain al-Tinh. The first reports also report strikes in the area of Toumat Niha. The number of strikes varies according to these reports, which do not allow for a precise count or the extent of damage. It is the locality of Western Bekaa, not the neighbourhood of the same name in Beirut.

Israel claims the strike of Ain al-Tinh

The Arab-speaking spokesman of the Israeli army, Ella Waweya, claims that the operation was aimed at a site that she attributes to Hezbollah. This statement does not confirm the targets of the other strikes reported or their consequences. The nature of the affected site was not independently verified. The Emergency Operations Centre of the Lebanese Ministry of Health had not published a report for this episode at the time of closure.

These bombings are distinct from the November 19 strike in Janta, east of the Bekaa, which Israel had also claimed. In addition to the incidents reported on Thursday in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese authorities have also not published a consolidated report for the day.

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