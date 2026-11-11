Prosecutor General Ahmad Rami al-Hajj oversees the preliminary investigation into the death of Ahmed al-Alwani. According to MTV, the body of the former Iraqi MP was found in an apartment in Tarik Jdidé, Beirut. Al Jadeed reports, citing security sources, a discovery on the evening of 9 November and an identification the next day. The former MP was reportedly drawn to the apartment, according to these same sources. These circumstances are not included in the judicial communication consulted. The Iraqi embassy awaits the final report of the Lebanese services.

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In Beirut, the prosecution oversees the preliminary investigation into the death of Ahmed al-Alwani. Prosecutor General Ahmad Rami al-Hajj personally follows the case. His press office indicated on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, according to information relayed by a news agency.

The prosecutor supervises the investigation

The Intelligence Branch of the Internal Security Forces (ISF) is conducting investigations. The Attorney-General of the Court of Cassation supervises this directly.

According to MTV, the body of the former Iraqi MP was found in an apartment in the Tarik Jdidé neighbourhood in Beirut. The channel released this information on Tuesday, November 10.

According to MTV, the former MP was also strangled after being attracted to this apartment. The judicial elements consulted do not confirm this version.

According to security sources cited by Al Jadeed, a body was discovered the night before, on 9 November. His identification as that of Ahmed al-Alwani was said to have taken place on 10 November.

Al Jadeed also reports, on the basis of these sources, that the former MP would have been attracted to the apartment. Security services would review video surveillance recordings to identify possible suspects.

These sources estimate that death could go back several days. This assumption does not set a specific date of death. The disclosure of the prosecutor’s office consulted does not detail the circumstances of the death or the date of discovery. There are no autopsy results.

Embassy awaits final report

The Iraqi ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammad Reda al-Husseini, also told the Iraqi news agency that the Lebanese judiciary had opened an investigation and instructed a judge to follow her. The embassy remains in contact with the Lebanese security services and awaits their final report before announcing the circumstances of the death.

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