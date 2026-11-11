South Lebanon: Israeli strikes at Qantara

Israeli strikes were reported in Qantara on Wednesday morning, 11 November. A subsequent bulletin mentions a missile that did not explode. A strike was also reported in Kfar Tebnit, as well as two explosive devices dropped at dawn between Zawtar al-Sharqiyah and Zawtar al-Gharbiyah. Shots were fired at the Al-Khazzan neighbourhood in Majdal Zoun. Drones were reported over the South, then Beirut and its southern suburbs. The dispatches do not provide any human results.

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Israeli strikes in Qantara were reported on Wednesday morning, 11 November 2026, according to the Lebanese official news agency. A strike was also reported in Kfar Tebnit, as well as machine guns fired at Majdal Zoun. The reports do not give any human results.

Israeli strikes in Qantara

In a first bulletin, the Marjayoun correspondent reported an air strike on Qantara, accompanied by numerous overflights of combat aircraft. The aircraft flew at very low altitude in the South Lebanon sky.

A second dispatch indicates that aviation again hit the locality. This information describes a succession of strikes, without specifying the number of impacts, target sites or damage. The bulletins were issued at 0902 hours and 0906 hours Beirut time. These schedules are not those of the attacks, which the texts do not specify.

A subsequent bulletin, issued at 0913 hours, reported a new strike on Qantara and stated that the missile had not exploded. The correspondent does not give any further details about this device or where it fell.

A strike on Kfar Tebnit

In Nabatiyah district, the agency’s correspondent reported an air strike on Kfar Tebnit. His dispatch, published at 9:11 a.m., does not specify the time of the attack or its target. It also mentions two explosive devices dropped by a drone at dawn between Zawtar al-Sharqiyah and Zawtar al-Gharbiyah.

Shots to Majdal Zoun

Earlier in the morning, the correspondent in Tyre reported an Israeli gunfire towards the Al-Khazzan neighbourhood in Majdal Zun. The text does not specify their duration or their consequences.

The same dispatch reports drones over villages in the western and central sectors of southern Lebanon at dawn on 11 November. It also mentions Israeli flares over Yater and Zibqin during the previous night, from 10 to 11 November.

In Beirut, another correspondent reports Israeli drones over the capital and its southern suburbs. This bulletin, published at 9:16 a.m., does not report any strikes in these areas.

Qantara already touched the day before

These new reports follow those of Tuesday, November 10. An air strike was reported at Qantara at 0600 Beirut time. A powerful explosion by Israeli forces was later reported in the town late in the day. These facts of the day before remain distinct from the strikes reported this Wednesday.

For the events of 11 November, the absence of a record in the dispatches does not make it possible to conclude that there were no victims.

Illustration: Khiam seen from Marjayoun, undated archive photograph. This image does not show the strikes reported on November 11. Photo: François el Bacha / Libnanews. Editorial dress, contrast and sharpness adjusted.

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