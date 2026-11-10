UNIFIL fire near Wadi Jilou

UNIFIL reports firing at a routine patrol near Wadi Jilou, South Lebanon, on Tuesday evening, 10 November 2026. It evokes about twelve shots. The soldiers responded after seeing the glow in the mouth of the weapon. The shooter stopped firing. No Blue Helmets were injured. The mission calls on the Lebanese government to investigate quickly. His statement does not specify the identity of the shooter, his eventual membership, or the exact time of the incident.

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A patrol near Wadi Jilou in southern Lebanon was fired at by UNIFIL, according to the mission. The incident occurred on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. The United Nations force reported about 12 shots. No Blue Helmets were injured.

UNIFIL fire: patrol responded

In its press release, transmitted by a news agency, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon describes the sequence. The military saw a glow in the mouth of a weapon, then responded. The shooter then stopped firing, according to the mission.

The text does not specify the identity of the shooter or his possible membership. It does not give the exact time of the incident.

Investigation requested from the Lebanese government

UNIFIL recalls an obligation under international law to ensure the security of United Nations personnel and property. This obligation imposes on all parties. In her view, the deliberate attacks on the peace forces violated Security Council resolution 1701. They also violate international humanitarian law, the mission affirms.

The mission calls on the Lebanese government to promptly open an investigation to identify those responsible. She asks that they be held accountable for their actions.

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