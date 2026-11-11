Taekwondo: 170 youth gathered at Mont La Salle

The Taekwondo 2026 Young Black Belts Lebanon Championship brought together 170 participants in Mont La Salle, Ain Saadé. The host club won three team rankings, while Antranik Antelias won among the women’s juniors. The meetings took place over two days and two combat areas.

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The 2026 Taekwondo Lebanon Young Black Belt Championship brought together 170 participants at the Mont La Salle Club in Ain Saadé. Organized by the Lebanese Taekwondo Federation over two days and two combat areas, the competition involved junior boys and girls, as well as the youngest categories.

Mont La Salle won three of the four rankings per club. Antranik Antélias took first place among junior women, according to the results transmitted by Jalal Beainou on November 10.

Classifications by clubs

Men’s juniors: Mont La Salle, 50 points; Antranik Antelias, 17 points; Combat Arena, 14 points.

Mont La Salle, 50 points; Antranik Antelias, 17 points; Combat Arena, 14 points. Female juniors: Antranik Antelias, 31 points; Mont La Salle, 24 points; Anwar, 13 points.

Antranik Antelias, 31 points; Mont La Salle, 24 points; Anwar, 13 points. Younger boys: Mont La Salle, 32 points; Fighter Academy, 21 points; Black eagle, 20 points.

Mont La Salle, 32 points; Fighter Academy, 21 points; Black eagle, 20 points. Younger girls:Mont La Salle, 18 points; Anwar, 12 points; Fighter Academy, 10 points.

Junior champions

Less than 45 kg: Charbel Andraos (Mont La Salle).

Less than 48 kg : Rami Akkari (Mont La Salle).

Less than 51 kg: Edmond Hashem (Antranik Antelias).

Less than 55 kg: Ghassan Abu Jaoudé (Mont La Salle).

Less than 59 kg: Andrew Nasr (Mont La Salle).

Less than 63 kg: Anthony Naufal (Mont La Salle).

Less than 68 kg: Christian Zeinoun (Combat Arena).

Less than 73 kg: Ryan Hanna (Combat Arena).

Less than 78 kg: Alex Metlan (Mont La Salle).

Over 78 kg: Kevin Sawwan (Mont La Salle).

Junior champions

Less than 42 kg: Fatima Al-Batoul Raad (Antranik Antelias).

Less than 44 kg: Karel Ibrahim (Mont La Salle).

Less than 46 kg: Maria Dib (Antranik Antelias).

Less than 49 kg: Katrina Geagea (Mont La Salle).

Less than 52 kg: Angelina El-Murr (Antranik Antelias).

Less than 55 kg: Yasmina Abu Daher (Académie des combatants).

Less than 59 kg: Angela El-Ghaoui (Antranik Antelias).

Less than 63 kg: Mary Jane Mourad (Mont La Salle).

Less than 68 kg: Rebecca Kiameh (Lebanese Taekwondo Kwan).

Over 68 kg: Lynn Kanj (Kassir).

The winners among the youngest boys

Less than 26 kg: Kevin Abdallah (Mont La Salle).

Less than 28 kg: Samuel Souma (Combat Arena).

Less than 30 kg: Alexander Chalala (Taekwon).

Less than 32 kg: Anthony Samra (Black Eagle).

Less than 34 kg: Rafic Sakr (Académie des combatants).

Less than 36 kg: Georges Ryan Nakhle (Mont La Salle).

Less than 38 kg: Nicolas Chantiri (Mont La Salle).

Less than 40 kg: Andrew Nakhl (Mont La Salle).

Less than 43 kg: Amir Abu Daher (Académie des Combatants).

Less than 46 kg: Hadi Farah (Black Eagle).

Less than 49 kg: Elie El-Mouhayyer (Combat Arena).

Less than 52 kg: Roel Anthony Abi Chaaya (Antranik Antelias).

More than 52 kg: Georges Kai (Anwar).

The winners among the youngest girls

Less than 26 kg: Larita Saliba (Académie des combatants).

Less than 30 kg: Haya Ashkar (Anwar).

Less than 32 kg: Yasmine Joy Hammoud (Taekwon).

Less than 34 kg: Heaven Abou Rjeily (Mont La Salle).

Less than 36 kg: Rimi El-Hage (Académie des Combatants).

Less than 38 kg : Nay Hourani (Mont La Salle).

Less than 40 kg: Yasmina Chaaya (Al-Saydé).

Less than 43 kg: Sanaa Farah (Black Eagle).

Less than 46 kg: Luna Choueiti (Maristes).

More than 52 kg: Maria Christa Younes (Borj Aintoura).

A federal and arbitral framework

The President of the Lebanese Taekwondo Federation, Habib Zarifé, attended the championship with Secretary General Richard Abi Zeid Daou, Treasurer Elie Nehmé, Accountant Joe Khoury and member of the André Rostom Federation. Joseph Abu Samra, Anwar Nehmé, Georges Khattar and Ralph Harb were also present alongside club leaders and families.

The fighting was led by Michel Majdalani, chairman of the Kyorugi Arbitration Commission, with the support of international and national arbitrators.

Source: Press release in Arabic from the Lebanese Taekwondo Federation transmitted by Jalal Beainou on 10 November 2026. Presentation in French of club rankings and winners of each category.

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