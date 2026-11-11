Karaté: Lebanese selection en route to Jordan

The Lebanese delegation of karate headed Jordan for the Western Asian Championship from 12 to 14 November 2026. Eleven athletes were featured in the selection, led by Élie Aoun, Rami Choucair, Sami Alayli and Yara Kain.

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The delegation of the Lebanese karate selection left Lebanon to take part in the West Asian Championship, held in Jordan from 12 to 14 November 2026, according to the communiqué transmitted on 11 November by Jalal Beainou.

Management of the delegation

Élie Aoun, Asian referee, heads the delegation. He is accompanied by Rami Choucair, coach of the national selection, Sami Alayli, Asian referee, and Yara Kain, a kata trainer.

Eleven athletes in several categories

The list included the following athletes:

10–11 years: Salim Chamli, in combat, more than 45 kg.

Salim Chamli, in combat, more than 45 kg. Under 14, kata: Aya Choucair and Omar Ghazouli.

Aya Choucair and Omar Ghazouli. Under 14, fight: Hassan Dauk, less than 57 kg; Louloua Choucair, more than 52 kg; Charbel Hanna, under 50 kg.

Hassan Dauk, less than 57 kg; Louloua Choucair, more than 52 kg; Charbel Hanna, under 50 kg. Cadets, fight: Karim Halawi less than 52 kg; Khaled Habbal, less than 57 kg Luna Dauk, less than 54 kg.

Karim Halawi less than 52 kg; Khaled Habbal, less than 57 kg Luna Dauk, less than 54 kg. Women’s juniors, fight: Randa Choucair, under 59 kg.

Randa Choucair, under 59 kg. Under 21 years: Lynn Kain, under 57 kg.

Twelve participating countries

The championship includes Lebanon, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Palestine, Syria and Yemen.

Source: Press release in Arabic transmitted by Jalal Beainou on November 11, 2026, translated into French.

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