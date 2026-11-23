In Paris, Bercy lists 273 projects representing €42.5 billion for Choose France. Of this total, 81 projects are new and weigh 14.9 billion. The dossier distinguishes the announcements from the investments already presented and specifies that the project of 9.5 billion Paris airports remains subject to approval by the council.

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The government counts €42.5 billion in projects at the Choose France summit dedicated to French companies, Monday November 23rd in Paris. Of the 273 projects submitted, only 81 are unpublished. They represent EUR 14.9 billion. The total amount therefore does not correspond to entirely new announcements or expenditures made on summit day.

Choose France: the 42.5 billion

The dossier published by the Ministry of Economy distinguishes 192 projects already announced from the 81 announced at the summit. Together, there are investments decided or made in 2026: construction or extension of sites, research and development, purchases from subcontractors in France and fundraising. The Ministry lists 253 companies that are responsible for the 273 projects: one company can carry several.

This distinction also applies to comparison with 2025. The first French edition had presented 151 announcements for €30.4 billion, including some 30 new projects for around 10 billion according to Bercy. The increase in amounts presented from one edition to another does not measure the development of investment by all French companies. It compares two selections and not the actual costs incurred by all companies.

The ADP project remains subject to its advice

The Aéroports de Paris group measures the gap between an identified project and an acquired expenditure. Bercy presents a €9.5 billion project to transform Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle and Paris-Orly airports. This includes accommodation, passenger services and environmental transition. The file indicates that the investment remains subject to the approval of the group’s board of directors. It does not allow it to be classified among the 81 new projects.

The ranking by number of projects places energy, transition and environment at the top, with 67 projects ahead of digital (40) and agri-food (37). This breakdown covers all the projects identified, not only the new announcements. It does not classify sectors by amount invested.

An edition dedicated to French companies

This event is distinct from the international edition of Choose France, held in Versailles in June. Monday’s programme provides for a plenary meeting at 2 p.m. Paris time at the Cité internationale universitaire, with the Minister of Economy Roland Lescure and the Minister responsible for Industry Sébastien Martin. The press kit gives the programme and the projects selected; it does not constitute a record of the summit or a payment schedule.

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