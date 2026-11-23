Volodymyr Zelensky claimed responsibility for a Ukrainian attack on two Russian ships off the coast of Libya on Monday, 23 November. The UN mission in Libya had requested an independent investigation of the incidents in Benghazi and off the city the previous day. The claim establishes Kyiv’s position. It does not provide any expertise on the fate of the two buildings.

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Volodymyr Zelensky claimed responsibility for a Ukrainian attack on two Russian ships off the coast of Libya on Monday, 23 November. The UN mission in Libya had requested an independent investigation of the incidents in Benghazi and off the city the previous day. The claim establishes Kyiv’s position. It does not provide any expertise on the fate of the two buildings.

The claim changes the file, not the nature of the evidence

The Ukrainian president said that the Russian corvette had sank and that the cargo had been hit. These are two different assertions: the Ukrainian Presidency does not say in this statement that the cargo ship also sank. It presents the operation as a response to Russia’s war against Ukraine. This justification is that of a party to the conflict, not a conclusion on the circumstances of each incident.

On Sunday, the Libyan press releases had delivered successive versions: a public institution had mentioned an accident while the rescues reserved their appreciation of the origin of the explosion. Kyiv’s speech is a new development. It does not make it possible to attribute to Ukraine all the damage that may be reported in the sector or to draw up a human assessment.

What images show and what they don’t slice

Commercial satellite images publicly described after the explosion show a vessel on fire, then a vessel that appears to be partially submerged. Even if an image documents a fire or a visible change of state, it does not alone determine who is responsible for it. A vessel partially seen under the water also does not provide information on the extent of the damage, the persons present or the final fate of the two vessels claimed. Libnanews does not have independent expertise of these images.

UN calls for independent investigation

The UN mission in Libya is talking about attacks on the port of Benghazi and off the city. It does not appoint a person responsible in its statement of 22 November. It calls for an immediate, independent and transparent investigation and expresses its readiness to assist the Libyan authorities. It also calls on Libya to respect its sovereignty and not to drag the country into an external conflict.

The Ukrainian declaration therefore answers a question, that of the party claiming the operation. The human balance sheet, the condition of buildings and the exact circumstances remain separate questions, which neither this statement nor the publicly commented images are sufficient to resolve.

Archive: Benghazi seafront in January 2009, unrelated to the November 2026 incidents. Jaw101ie / Wikimedia Commons, public domain. Composition Libnanews.

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