In Spain, CASA 47 drew lots for 638 affordable housing cases. Some 19,407 applications were registered. The operation is not worth assigning or handing over keys. Another campaign of 442 housing units is open until 26 November, according to the organization’s calendar.

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The Spanish public body CASA 47 drew lots on 19 November the order of processing applications for 638 affordable rental housing. It received 19,407 cases in five Autonomous Communities. The draw is not valid for any final award or key delivery. Another call for 442 housing units remains open until 26 November.

From draw to lease, several steps remain to be taken

The Valencian Community concentrates 398 of the 638 housing units in the draw. The others are in Galicia (96), Catalonia (93), Navarre (34) and Asturias (17). Applications are not equally distributed. Catalonia accounts for 6 245, compared with 9 850 in the Valencian Community. The national total of the programme therefore does not allow to know the pressure on each dwelling or the chances of a given household.

The Notarial Record sets out the order in which CASA 47 examines eligibility. In this appeal, the institution announces, inter alia, a condition of Spanish nationality or legal residence, a range of resources and the absence of housing on property. The audit precedes the provisional allocation. The visit to the dwelling can then precede the signing of the lease and the handing over of the keys. None of these steps are interchangeable.

The separate call, announced on 6 November, covers 442 housing units in six Autonomous Communities. It does not constitute an extension of the campaign which has just been drawn or a figure of new accommodation. The pages of the portal allow you to consult the prices and accommodation available in this call.

Subsidies for future construction projects fall under another scheme

The Royal Decree of 28 October provides for up to EUR 201.7 million in grants to co-finance works concessions. The text indicates that this envelope has already been transferred by the Department to CASA 47. This transfer between institutions does not mean that the money has been paid to the concessionaires or that housing has come out of the land.

The scope of this decree is approximately 2,425 dwellings spread over 29 operations, according to the feasibility studies cited. This figure expresses the expected capacity of the projects, not the size of the fleet actually delivered. The 638 housing units of the draw, the 442 proposed in the other call and the 2,425 envisaged in the construction operations thus measure three different things. To track the progress of the offer, you must look separately at credits, calls, leases and key discounts.

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