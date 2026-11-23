The CHU of Guadeloupe triggers the white plan after a cyber attack. Some of the operations, consultations and reviews are postponed until 27 November. Urgent and priority care continues to be provided and the 15 remains available. The transfer of pediatric emergencies to Belle-Plaine is kept overnight from Monday to Tuesday.

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The university hospital in Guadeloupe triggered its white plan on Sunday, 22 November, after a cyber attack the night before. The CHU announces the postponement of some of the interventions, consultations and imaging examinations until Friday 27 November included. Urgent and priority care is maintained.

Postponements do not cover all appointments

Management has reorganized the activity to give priority to the most urgent cases and to ensure the care of patients already hospitalized. Deprogramming is partial. The announcement does not mean that every appointment of the week is cancelled: the CHU has not published an exhaustive list of deferred acts or confirmed that all patients concerned had been notified.

The White Plan is the mechanism that allows the institution to reorganize its resources during a crisis. In this case, the management activated after a crisis meeting on Sunday. The deadline of 27 November concerns the postponements announced; it is not an announced date of return to normal operation.

The 15 remains accessible and the transfer of paediatric emergencies is maintained

The CHU requests that adult and paediatric emergencies be reserved for situations that do require urgent care. According to his Sunday press release, the call centre of the 15th remains available to assess needs and guide patients.

Management maintains the transfer of paediatric emergencies to Belle-Plaine, Abymes, on the night of Monday 23 to Tuesday 24 November, at 00:01, Guadeloupe time.

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