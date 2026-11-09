China–United States: two months of respite on sanctions

China has extended the suspension of restrictions on US entities for two months from 10 November. Licences remain mandatory for dual-use goods. Washington also maintains a maritime break, without final settlement of trade disputes between the two powers or general removal of controls. The Chinese decisions concern two separate lists adopted in April 2025. They leave certain transactions open, but do not grant automatic authorisation to suppliers and do not allow this relaxation to be generalized to all sanctions.

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China has extended the suspension of measures against US entities for two months from 10 November 2026. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced this decision on Monday 9 November, at 4 p.m. in Beijing. Two schemes are concerned: restrictions on dual-use goods and restrictions on the Chinese list of « untrustworthy » entities.

This new phase of the China–United States trade truce deals with specific measures taken in April 2025. It does not constitute a general lifting of sanctions or a return to free trade in sensitive technologies. Beijing maintains administrative review of export transactions and applications.

China–United States Trade Truce Limited to Two Lists

The first communiqué concerns 16 United States entities on the export control list on 4 April 2025. China’s announcement number 21 prohibited the provision of dual-use goods, i.e. subject to civilian and military applications. It also ordered the immediate cessation of the exports concerned. However, exceptional applications could be made to the department.

The list includes High Point Aerotechnologies, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Edge Autonomous Operations, Saronic Technologies, Oceaneering International and Cubic Corporation. It targets named recipients, not all US companies. Exporters must therefore identify their customer and the nature of the product before determining the applicable regime.

The second communiqué on 4 April 2025, 11 listed entities were listed as « untrustworthy ». The measures associated with this decision remain suspended for an additional two months. Chinese companies may apply for permission to deal with the entities concerned. The mechanism responsible for this list retains the authority to review and approve applications that comply with the rules.

Each suspension is limited to the 2025 decision which it designates. The other sanctions lists are not covered by these two announcements. A company subject to several restrictions must therefore continue to comply with those which remain applicable.

Licences remain necessary

For dual-use goods for the 16 entities, the Chinese Ministry explicitly recalls the procedure: the exporter must submit an application in accordance with the national control regulation. The administration will authorize transactions that meet the legal conditions. The extension thus avoids the immediate return of the targeted ban, but does not guarantee acceptance of a delivery.

This distinction is important for supply chains. An undertaking may have a commercial contract without having yet obtained the right to ship the product concerned. The additional period leaves open the possibility of transactions, under control. The notices do not specify the volume of orders concerned or the licences already issued.

Beijing links the two decisions to the consensus of the eighth round of China-US economic and trade consultations. He announced a two-month extension from 10 November, without promising a definitive removal of the restrictions.

A suspension already extended in 2025

The calendar illuminates the scope of the announcement. On November 5, 2025, the Ministry announced that it would continue to suspend the 16 entities of the April decision for one year from November 10. Monday’s text comes near this deadline. It extends an existing regime rather than creating an entirely new exemption.

The 2025 communiqué already distinguished this situation from that of 15 other entities, subject to a decision of 4 March. For the latter, Beijing had announced that the corresponding measures would be discontinued. For the 16 entities in April, he had retained a temporary suspension. This legal difference remains essential: a suspended measure may become applicable again if no new text prolongs the respite.

A separate US proposal on marine charges

On the American side, USTR proposed an extension of two months the suspension of the measures resulting from its investigation into the Chinese maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors. The notice published on 26 October provides for a period from 10 November 2026 to 9 January 2027 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern American time.

This document opens a consultation on a proposed amendment. It alone is not the final decision to adopt. It provides that maritime charges and certain charges on port equipment will remain suspended during this period in order to allow further negotiations.

The Chinese announcements of 9 November and this American proposal must therefore be distinguished. The respite granted by Beijing is limited to precisely identified measures. The exporters concerned remain subject to review of their licence applications.

Cover: Chinese Ministry of Commerce in Beijing, photograph of 27 May 2021. N509FZ / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0. IA-assisted editorial framing and dressing; under the same license.

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