Nvidia: Jensen Huang faces investigations

Nvidia opens an independent investigation after the revelations concerning Jensen Huang and an alleged Chinese intelligence operation. Its leader recognizes infidelity, without admitting any compromise of data. Three committees of the House of Representatives requested explanations by 18 November. There are also calls to investigate in the Senate. Between Chinese denial, Singapore clarification and control of flea exports, the confirmed elements must be distinguished from the remaining accusations.

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Nvidia announced Sunday, November 8, an independent investigation into the suspicions of a foreign intelligence operation targeting Jensen Huang. Its leader recognizes infidelity and promises to cooperate. In Congress, three committees of the House are asking for explanations, while senators are asking for investigations. The existence of espionage and compromise of the group’s secrets remains to be publicly established.

The case went through an official stage. Theboard of Directors of Nvidiaentrusts its audits to a committee of independent administrators, assisted by external legal advice. This decision responds to revelations about her co-founder’s relationship with Alice Huang, a businesswoman linked to Megaspeed, a data centre company based in Singapore.

However, the group distinguishes the opening of a survey from its results. His counsel states that he has no reason at this stage to believe that American national security or Nvidia’s secrets have been compromised. He maintains his confidence in Jensen Huang and his team. He therefore does not present a leak of data as acquired, nor does his leader as guilty of spying.

Nvidia: an independent investigation without a published conclusion

The information at the origin of the case lends the US intelligence services suspicions about Alice Huang and his links with the Chinese Ministry of State Security. U.S. and U.K. press investigations refer to an operation targeting Jensen Huang. These claims are based in particular on informed sources of non-public documents. They should not be confused with a court decision or evidence made available.

In amessage to employees published on november 8on the band’s website, Jensen Huang admits that he cheated on his wife. He assumes responsibility for his actions and apologizes to his family and colleagues. Its text does not name the person concerned. It supports the investigations decided by the Council and undertakes to cooperate fully.

This recognition does not constitute an admission of transmission of information to a foreign power. She confirms an element of her personal life, without solving the security issues raised by the revelations. The leader affirms his commitment to Nvidia and American national security. He also asks that his family, who he says are alien to his choices, be able to maintain his privacy.

A specific request from the House of Representatives

The most concrete parliamentary calendar comes from the House of Representatives. In a letter dated 4 November, three Republican committee presidents asked Jensen Huang to participate in a joint meeting in camera on 18 November. They shall wait, before 11 November, for acceptance of that date or an alternative proposal during a day of session.

The signatories are Brian Mast, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, John Moolenaar, Chairman of the Special Commission on China, and Rick Crawford, Chairman of the Intelligence Committee. Theirpress release of 5 novemberspecifies the two expected topics: the leader’s interactions with Alice Huang and Nvidia’s protections against foreign spying.

The elected representatives want to determine the extent to which Chinese access to sensitive American technologies and information has threatened national security. Their mail requests an explanation. It does not publish a conclusion on an effective compromise and does not confirm that the November 18 meeting was accepted.

In the Senate, a desire to investigate to distinguish from the hearing

The pressure also comes from the Senate. According toAxiosChris Coons promised investigations and Congressional responses.

This call does not correspond to the announcement of an already accepted hearing. It is necessary to distinguish between requests from senators, the appointment to the House and the independent internal inquiry announced by Nvidia.

Beijing demented, Singapore corrects confusion

China rejects the charges.Questioned on 30 Octoberon the information concerning a businesswoman close to Nvidia’s boss, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun, described them as unsubstantiated. He sees it as a campaign of denigration of his country. This denial is part of the official positions available.

Another clarification comes from Singapore. Theministry of the Interior indicated on 31 Octoberneither the government nor its officials had made the words attributed to them about Alice Huang. He denies having conducted the investigations described regarding his alleged links to Chinese intelligence or his proximity to Jensen Huang.

The Ministry publishes a reply from the police of 30 October. It confirms that investigations into Megaspeed are continuing, without detailing the content. Two different elements coexist: an investigation into a company and the denial of personal investigations in the press. Merging them would misunderstand Singapore’s statements.

Why artificial intelligence chips are at the center

Megaspeed is involved in computing infrastructure, a sector where access to advanced processors is a business and strategic issue. Nvidia accelerators are used to train and operate artificial intelligence models. Relations with a client in this sector are therefore of interest to elected officials beyond the personal behaviour of the leader.

The US regime is not a uniform prohibition against all fleas. On 13 January 2026Office of Industry and Security announceda case-by-case review of export applications to China for certain models, including the Nvidia H200 and AMD MI325X, under security conditions. The destination, equipment characteristics and applicable authorizations count.

This distinction avoids a shortcut: a business relationship with an Asian company alone does not demonstrate circumvention of controls. The questions relate to customers, end use of equipment and protection of sensitive information. The public documents examined do not establish that an illicit transfer results from the personal relationship mentioned.

The next milestones are now identifiable: the response requested by 11 November, the proposed meeting on 18 and the follow-up to the independent investigation. Nvidia did not announce a date for its findings. His advice promised to provide new information when appropriate.

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