BYD and INEOS have opened exclusive negotiations for the Moscow factory. The sale remains to be concluded and production of the 4×4 could continue in the medium term.

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Chinese manufacturer BYD and British INEOS Automotive confirmed on Tuesday 24 November exclusive negotiations on the resumption of the Hambach factory in Moselle. BYD wants to produce vehicles for European motorists. But the sale is not concluded: consultation with staff representatives remains to be conducted and no production schedule has been announced by the potential buyer.

From Smart to Grenadier, a factory back in transition

The Mosellan site has long assembled the Smart. The state had accompanied his transfer from Daimler to INEOS, formalized in January 2021. The British group made it the production site of its 4×4 Grenadier, then the pick-up quartermaster. This time, the eventual transition to BYD would coexist, at least for a transitional period, the purchaser’s industrial programme and the seller’s vehicles.

INEOS states that the Grenadier and the Quartermaster would continue to be produced in Hambach in the medium term if the sale were to succeed. The group is preparing a parallel production of both models in the United States from 2028 onwards. He said he pre-selected several sites without stopping the implantation. This separate announcement does not set the end date for 4×4 production in Moselle.

The commitments for Hambach remain to be specified

BYD says it wants to maintain industrial activity and preserve local jobs. However, its communiqué does not specify the volume of production or the jobs concerned and does not designate any model. For employees and suppliers, the question is therefore less whether the site has found a potential owner than knowing the timing of the new lines and the guarantees that would accompany the takeover. Neither the price of the proposed assignment nor a date of signature are public.

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