An unexpected strike on part of Eurostar’s staff disrupts connections between Paris and London on Wednesday 25 November. The company reports six cancelled trains on its network and delays in Brussels-Midi. Passengers must check their train number before going to the station and check exchange or refund options.

3

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

An unexpected strike by part of Eurostar’s staff resulted in cancellations and delays on Wednesday 25 November 2026. The company reports significant disruptions between Paris and London and delays in Brussels-Midi. It invites travellers who can do so to postpone their journey.

The six trains on the notice of cancellation

Eurostar has registered the trains9004, 9008, 9009, 9013, 9015 and 9123on his notice of cancellation. This survey is valid for Wednesday, 25 November and can evolve. The company does not say that all Paris-London connections are interrupted. It reports separately on delays in Brussels-Midi, which should not be confused with cancellations.

To check the journey, you must compare the number on the ticket with the train status and check the booking messages before leaving for the station. The recommendation to postpone travel does not constitute a security of place on a replacement train on the same day.

What if the train is cancelled?

For an unused ticket affected by the cancellation, Eurostar states that a free exchange in the same class is possible subject to available seats. A traveller who no longer wishes to leave may apply for reimbursement of the unused ticket. If the ticket has been purchased from an agency or other reseller, the company invites the seller to contact it. For a direct purchase, the reservation number allows access to the ticket management section.

If the train is kept but delayed, it is best to follow the company’s instructions regarding arrival time and controls. A delay displayed does not mean that the time limits for registering or checking banknotes are automatically extended.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews