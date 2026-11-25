Joseph Aoun wants a UN flag presence after UNIFIL. However, the future arrangements would not include the same missions, command and funding.

4

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

With French parliamentarians on 24 November, President Joseph Aoun pleaded to avoid a vacuum after UNIFIL and to place any replacement force under the flag of the United Nations, with resolution 1701 as a reference. This is a Lebanese position, not a new mandate adopted in New York. The formula says which international authority Beirut favours; She doesn’t yet say who will give orders, who will pay or what the mission can do.

A resolution does not always refer to a UN force

The Security Council may decide to establish a United Nations peacekeeping operation. It may also authorize a mechanism that is the responsibility of a State, coalition or regional organisation. In this second case, authorization is UN, but the command is not necessarily UN. An observer mission may report to the Organization without the means of an interposition force. These distinctions are more important than the name chosen for the succession.

In the first model, the Council defines tasks and their duration. The United Nations organizes the mission and seeks staff contributions from States: it does not have a permanent army. If countries commit to bringing teams or vehicles, this is not yet a deployment. The respective responsibilities of the mission and Lebanon must also be clarified with the Lebanese authorities.

New budget, not transfer of UNIFIL account

For a United Nations peacekeeping operation, the General Assembly shall vote on the means and allocate the expenses among the Member States. Therefore, the Security Council alone does not vote on the necessary appropriations. Conversely, an external force authorized by the Council does not automatically receive a peacekeeping budget: States or organizations that commit it must determine how it will be financed.

This difference affects the continuity of the system. Staff can be promised for a few months without the same funding for transport, translation or liaison. And UNIFIL’s withdrawal credits are not start-up credits for a successor.

Resolution 1701 remains in force; the tasks must be written

Resolution 2790 provides for the cessation of UNIFIL operations as at 31 December 2026 and for a phased withdrawal in the following year, with limited functions during that phase. It does not abrogate resolution 1701; Nor does it create a new mission. The presence of UN personnel in 2027 during the withdrawal will therefore not mean that current operations have been extended.

In Beirut, maintaining liaison with the parties, monitoring incidents and humanitarian access are among the functions that the authorities want to prevent the disappearance of. According to the fact that a mission is entrusted with the identification of incidents, their on-site verification or support to the Lebanese army, the personnel and means to be planned differ. The next document that will judge the succession will not be a statement on his flag, but a mandate indicating who gives him orders, to whom he is accountable and what tasks he can actually perform.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews