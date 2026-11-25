The Sudanese government rejected Aby Ahmed’s offer on Wednesday to host a dialogue between the parties to the war. Khartoum contests the neutrality of Addis Ababa, which claims to want to give room to military forces, political leaders and civilians. Refusal does not close the door to any outside mediation.

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The Sudanese government rejected on Wednesday 25 November the proposal of the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, to host talks on the war in Sudan. Khartoum believes that Ethiopia does not provide the necessary guarantees of neutrality. Addis Ababa proposed bringing together Sudanese military, political and civilian actors to try to end the fighting.

Khartoum calls for Ethiopia to be excluded as a mediator

In its communiqué, the Government of the Sudan states that the place of negotiations, their agenda and the choice of a mediator must be decided by the Sudanese parties themselves. He called on the African Union and other international actors to remove Ethiopia from arrangements for hosting or facilitating dialogue.

Khartoum reiterates its accusations that Ethiopia has supported the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which have been fighting the Sudanese army since April 2023. He also claims that drones were launched from Ethiopian territory against the Sudan and calls for an independent investigation. The release does not provide any new evidence to establish these allegations. The Sudan had already made accusations in that regard in early November.

An offer of welcome, not talks initiated

In presenting its initiative this week, Abiy Ahmed said he wanted to work with all parties without giving any preference. He suggested that Ethiopia should host and facilitate exchanges, while saying that the Sudanese should decide on the outcome of the process. The offer included transitional agreements, but did not provide for an agreed timetable for negotiations or a ceasefire.

The Sudanese refusal targets Ethiopia as a host or facilitator. It does not mean that Khartoum excludes any international approach. On the other hand, it excludes this specific framework, because it does not agree with one of the parties directly concerned.

Fighting continues to drive civilians away

The United Nations reported on Monday that more than 6,400 people had reportedly fled the village of Abu Ghalib, West Kordofan, on 20 and 21 November. His humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, Denise Brown, called for the protection of humanitarian personnel and facilities. This information documents the consequences of the war for civilians; They do not allow the charges between Khartoum and Addis Ababa to be settled.

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