MEPs adopted the authorisation text for a social protection loan and referred the one on digital technology to committee. A third loan for reconstruction is already in disbursement. The comparison shows how to distinguish voting, taking effect, payments and results.

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On 12 November, Lebanese deputies approved the draft law authorizing a loan for social protection, but referred the bill on digital transformation to the committee. The World Bank, however, approved both financing on the same day, in January. A third loan for reconstruction is already in disbursement. The three files show what the amounts announced do not say: who approved the loan, at what stage it is and what was actually paid or delivered.

Three loans to Lebanon, same date of comparison

The World Bank financial statement as at 31 October compares the three lines in dollars. His data precedes the November 12 session and therefore cannot measure its effects. Parliament’s decisions give another information: they establish the status of Lebanese authorization, not the status of payments.

Project Approved loan Statement as at 31 October Last step documented in the documents consulted Digital transformation $150 MILLION Signed; no disbursements posted Referred to the committees on 12 November; on 19 December. Social protection $200M Signed; no disbursements posted Authorization Bill adopted in plenary session on 12 November; no evidence of taking effect or payments under this new loan in the documents consulted. Reconstruction (LEAP) $250 MILLION $4.41 million disbursed Lots are included in the revised procurement plan in November; the total of the drawings does not measure the approved yards.

Digital: a signed contract, a text always in committee

The World Bank approved the $150 million on 26 January 2026. The agreement was signed on 10 August, according to the opinion of the National Human Rights Commission. On 12 November, the Chamber referred the authorization, transmitted by Decree 3953, to the committees. On 19th, the Information Technology Committee examined the assembly and disbursement arrangements. It did not approve the draft and left the text to the joint committees to which it had been forwarded.

The opinion of the National Human Rights Commission states that the file submitted to it did not contain the full text of several documents to which the contract refers. These include the implementation manual and documents on disbursements and procurement. The Commission does not conclude that these documents do not exist. The notice makes it possible to distinguish between the existence of a signed contract and the possibility for the reader to verify the conditions of its implementation.

Social protection: a vote does not indicate a payment to families

The World Bank approved the $200 million loan on 26 January. The relevant parliamentary committee approved the bill on 13 July. The report of 12 November then draws up the plenary vote on the text transmitted by Decree 3228. Funding should support the social protection system, including the development of the DAEM register, already used in the AMAN programme. The vote does not prove that a family has received a payment from this new loan. Nor can it be inferred that payments under other schemes have stopped.

The World Bank is monitoring the former emergency safety net project separately and the new loan. A payment made under the old scheme cannot serve as proof that the new loan has entered into force. To verify this step, a notice of taking effect or an updated credit card is required. To document the social outcome, an aggregate statement of the payments and recipients attributable to the right program is then required.

Reconstruction: funds drawn, work to be checked lot by lot

Line IBRD98410 of the LEAP loan, approved in June 2025, is the only one of the three that posted an amount disbursed as at October 31: approximately $4.41 million. The procurement plan distinguishes between estimates, procedures and contracts. It includes, for example, rehabilitation of public schools used as shelters. The fact that a procedure is indicated « in progress » in the plan does not establish that the school has reopened.

A loan makes an amount available on conditions. A disbursement indicates that part of this loan was made. A contract identifies an intervention and its receipt establishes that it has been delivered. Adding the amounts of these different steps can count twice the same amount. The next point of comparison will therefore have to cover the same loan and documents dated: new disbursement line, signed contract, and then document attesting to the opening of a service or the receipt of works.

Cover: World Bank building H in Washington, D.C., photographed in 2013. Image archive, not a construction site in Lebanon. G0T0 / Wikimedia Commons, CC0 1.0. Dressing Libnanews.

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