Race Ashrafieh 10452 – Edition 2026

« Achrafieh, the starting point. Lebanon, the final destination. A name and slogan full of meaning, emotion and nostalgia. We chose them because we are deeply attached to our country, to its capital, Beirut, and to Ashrafieh, this hill that stands on the heights of the city […]

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« Achrafieh, the starting point. Lebanon, the final destination. »

A name and slogan full of meaning, emotion and nostalgia.

We chose them because we are deeply attached to our country, to its capital, Beirut, and to Ashrafieh, this hill that stands on the heights of the city and occupies a special place in the heart of every Lebanese.

Ashrafieh makes our collective memory vibrate, just as the Rauché rock, also known as the Pigeon Rock, remains inseparable from the history and memories of the inhabitants of Beirut.

This rock has always been a natural refuge for birds, symbols of freedom. Its cavities have become a shelter for pigeons, like the streets of Achrafieh which also offer them refuge. And while the birds fly over the waves of the Mediterranean, others spread their wings over the buildings of Achrafieh, its streets and memories.

The professional course of the raceAshrafieh 10452symbolically refers to Lebanon’s total area of 10,452 square kilometres.

Every step taken by the participants thus becomes a tribute to the steps taken by those who have helped to build the greatness of our country. A country whose songs continue to resonate, bearing in them the memory of its loved ones, their victories and their dreams.

Yes, Ashrafieh is the starting point!

The starting point of love, but also of suffering and resistance.

The starting point for excellence in health and education, creativity, culture and heritage.

The starting point of joy, bars and meeting places where all the energy of Lebanese youth is expressed.

Ashrafieh is also this area where the Baydoun Mosque is next to the Notre-Dame-des-Dones church, where the call to prayer meets religious songs and incense perfumes.

It is the animation of its streets, the effervescence of its establishments and the incessant movement of Beirut.

It is also its proximity to the port of the capital and its devastated silos, witness to a tragedy that remains deeply rooted in collective memory.

Finally, it is this particular agitation, dear to all those who love Ashrafieh and attend its always lively restaurants.

But Ashrafieh is also the starting point for a deep and unwavering sense of national belonging, in which Lebanon remains our only motivation, our only horizon and our ultimate destination.

See you on October 25, 2026

Today, as the new edition of therace Ashrafieh 10452, scheduled on25 october 2026, associationThe Right Pathis pleased to extend a warm invitation to professional athletes, running enthusiasts and all sports enthusiasts.

This invitation is also for those who simply want to share moments of joy, optimism, music and songs, in a festive and friendly atmosphere.

We invite everyone to join us in bringing a common message: to contribute to positive, concrete and lasting change in our society.

We embark on this adventure because we love to meet the challenges, regardless of their nature and scale.

First, there are the economic difficulties we face.

Then there are the trials in southern Lebanon, its inhabitants and the whole of our country.

There are also the challenges related to autumn weather, which we had to face during the previous edition and which we were able to respond to with professionalism.

And above all, there is this love of life that continues to characterize our people, despite the crises and trials that our country is going through.

Two paths, the same spirit of solidarity

The25 october nextWe renew our commitment to all those who love Lebanon, as well as to every runner and participant who chooses to join us.

Two courses will be offered:

The 10 452 meters professional course , intended for runners wishing to take up a sporting challenge.

, intended for runners wishing to take up a sporting challenge. The 2000m Joy Trail, designed to bring together a wider audience in a festive and friendly atmosphere.

This second course will bring together Lebanese, students and members of foreign communities from different parts of the country.

All will meet to run through the streets of Ashrafieh and its surroundings, and to carry together a message intended to resonate well beyond the borders of Lebanon:

« When Ashrafieh runs, it’s all Lebanon running with her. »

Running to support the most vulnerable

The proceeds of this event will be devoted to initiatives aimed at mitigating the consequences of the difficult conditions in Lebanon.

Our goal is to help meet the basic needs of our citizens, including food, housing, education and health care.

Particular attention will be paid to the most vulnerable people in our society.

These include the elderly, orphaned children and women who continue to suffer various forms of discrimination.

Through this initiative, we want to make sport a real instrument of solidarity and mutual help, capable of bringing together energies around a human and national cause.

Sassin Square in the colours of sport, music and joy

This event could never have reached such a dimension without the commitment and support of Lebanese businesses, industries and media.

We would also like to acknowledge the contribution of sports clubs, associations and institutions that participate in the race and work towards its success.

All share the same will: making this day a real celebration of life, filling thesassine Squareof colours, sports, music and joy.

It is from this emblematic place, which embodies an important part of the memory of Ashrafieh and Lebanon, that we wish to send a positive message.

A message that recalls that Lebanese institutions and businesses are able, when they work together, to create moments of happiness and transform public spaces into places of encounter, vitality and hope.

We want to show that together we can keep our country alive, celebrate what brings us together and preserve that energy that is the strength of the Lebanese people.

It’s in Ashrafieh that we start… and it is to Lebanon as a whole that we move forward.

« Achrafieh, the starting point. Lebanon, the final destination. »

Registration and information

To participate in therace Ashrafieh 10452 – Edition 2026interested persons are invited to register on the website of The Right Path or to contact the organizers directly.

Date of Event:sunday 25 october 2026

Place:Ashrafieh, Beirut, Lebanon

Course:10,452 metres and 2,000 metres

Registration link:

⁠https://therightpathngo.com/

Organizing Association: The Right Path

Telephone:+961 81 175 924

E-mail:events@therightpathngo.com

Instagram and Facebook:@therightpathngo

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