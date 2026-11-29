In Fantasy of a Pianist and Fantasia Al Andalus, the Lebanese musician does not play the same role. The recordings make it possible to distinguish the pianist, the conductor, and the producer.

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In Fantasy of a Pianist and Fantasia Al Andalus, the Lebanese musician does not play the same role. The recordings make it possible to distinguish the pianist, the conductor, and the producer.

On the recording of Fantasy of a Pianist, a Lebanese selection brings together Bassam Challita, his orchestra, and the Saint-Élie choir. The presence of voices changes the function of the piano: the keyboard no longer has to carry the entire melody alone. In Fantasia Al Andalus, from which the musician releases excerpts recorded at the Casino du Liban, the ensemble must also make room for dance. The two projects shed light on a career often reduced to the title of conductor alone.

From soloist to ensemble

The Federation of Alumni of Saint-Joseph University places Challita’s beginnings at the piano at the age of eleven and recalls that he subsequently obtained two management degrees, in 2005 and 2007. He continued his solo work, as evidenced in particular by the recording of Piano Lagrima, a piece he composed and performs himself. At the level of an orchestra, the work is no longer limited to performing a score: the entry of a choir and the placement of each section become decisive for the clarity of the theme.

From music to production of the performance

The project Fantasia Al Andalus links the modes of Arabic music with flamenco, with the piano, voice, and dance. Moving from one piece to the next, the challenge is not simply to add Spanish references to a Lebanese score, but to bring together performers whose rhythmic references and relationship to the stage are not identical. Challita presents this project at the Casino du Liban, in Murcia, and in Jerash in his catalogue of performances.

The Murex d’Or distinguished him in 2024 for Fantasy of a Pianist. This award does not tell the whole story of his work: the recordings make it possible to hear separately what he plays on the piano and what the other musicians contribute. It is this difference that makes it possible to understand why, depending on the repertoire, his productions involve an orchestra, a choir, or dancers.

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