Rim Murr connects Paris and Beirut on stage

On November 12, 2026, Rim Murr will present at the Eiffel Tower Theatre a concert built around his journey between Paris and Beirut. Accompanied by Michel Melcer on piano, Jean-Noël Jaspero on violin and Hadi Zaccour on percussion, the French-Lebanese singer will gather songs by Barbara, Gilbert Bécaud and Dalida, classics associated with Fairuz, Asmahan and Farid El Atrash, as well as her own compositions. Arrangements combining jazz, electro and oriental sounds will give a new color to these repertoires.

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The French-Lebanese singer will present « Paris–Beirut en chanson » on November 12, 2026 at the Eiffel Tower Theatre in Paris. Accompanied by three musicians, she will have French song dialogue, Arabic repertoire and personal creations.

Rim Murr on stage.

Rim Murr in concert.

A concert between two directories

On Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 8:30 p.m., Rim Murr will perform at the Eiffel Tower Theatre in the 7th arrondissement of Paris. Entitled « Paris–Beirut in Song », his concert is based on a rapprochement between two musical universes. The French-Lebanese singer, author and composer will combine classics of French song, works of Arabic musical heritage and her own compositions.

The announced program brings Barbara, Gilbert Bécaud and Dalida together with Fairuz, Asmahan and Farid El Atrash. It is not just a matter of juxtaposing songs from two traditions. The project includes new arrangements, which borrow jazz, electro and chill atmospheres, while maintaining oriental sounds. Details of the titles interpreted were not disclosed in the press kit.

Rim Murr, a musical history between Paris and Beirut

Rim Murr’s approach builds on his journey between Beirut and Paris. In the presentation of the show, Beirut appears as the city of origins and first musical emotions. Paris represents the beginning, adaptation and a new stage in his life. This dual membership is the driving thread of the concert.

» How to choose when two cultures resonate in you? They’re both part of my DNA, » says Rim Murr. It defends a musical identity that is not limited to a single language or repertoire.

Rim Murr wrote his first songs at the age of 16. His work combines Arabic melodies, French song and contemporary rhythms. His personal compositions will occupy a place in the evening, alongside the rearranged covers. However, the file does not specify their number or the titles chosen.

Rim Murr on stage.

A trio to reinvent songs

On stage, Rim Murr will be accompanied by Michel Melcer on piano, Jean-Noël Jaspero on violin and Hadi Zaccour on percussion. This tighter formation should allow to alternate intimate passages and more rhythmic sequences. The piano will support the melodic lines, the violin will bring an expressive color and the percussions will give movement to the arrangements.

The announced ambition is to change the way familiar works are heard. A French song can take on Oriental accents; an Arabic classic may adopt a more stripped or dancing form. This approach places interpretation and arrangement at the centre of the performance, rather than a mere succession of tributes to the great voices of both repertoires.

An artist already noticed on the Parisian scene

Rim Murr’s journey has already been the subject of portraits in the French-speaking press. The singer was presented as a winner of the Visa Francophone competition, sponsored by Francis Cabrel. These steps precede his next Parisian appointment.

The evening of November 12 will give a new opportunity to hear this Franco-Lebanese repertoire in a Parisian hall. The concert is announced at the Théâtre de la Tour Eiffel, 4 square Rapp, 75007 Paris. Reservations are indicated at the theatre, Fnac Shows and the main ticketing platforms. The rental number is 01 40 67 77 77.

Rim Murr in concert.

Rim Murr on stage.

Practical information

Concert: « Paris–Beirut in Song » — Thursday, November 12, 2026, 8:30 p.m.

Location: Eiffel Tower Theatre, 4 square Rapp, 75007 Paris.

Distribution: Rim Murr (chant), Michel Melcer (piano), Jean-Noël Jaspero (violon), Hadi Zaccour (percussions).

Tickets: 01 40 67 77 77.

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