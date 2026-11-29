Online Black Friday sales reached $13.1 billion in the United States, according to Adobe. The figure does not cover stores or overall consumption.

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Americans spent $13.1 billion online during Black Friday on November 27, according to Adobe Analytics. That is 11.1% more than in 2025 and $200 million above the forecast published in September. The figure covers a single day of promotions, excluding stores and without price-level adjustment.

Online and in-store: two different trends

Another measure helps place this total in context. Mastercard SpendingPulse’s preliminary report shows a 5.8% increase in U.S. retail sales compared with Black Friday 2025, excluding gasoline and automobiles. In this series, sales rose 13.4% online and 3.8% in stores. Mastercard counts all payment methods, not just purchases made with its cards. The 13.4% increase therefore does not revise Adobe’s figure: it comes from a separate measure.

Official data available before the promotional day show that the divergence in trends did not begin this Friday. In the third quarter, the Census Bureau estimated online retail sales at $347.3 billion, up 10.4% year over year, compared with 5.6% for all retail trade. On seasonally adjusted basis, Internet accounted for 17.9% of sales for the quarter. These statistics are also not price-adjusted and cover three months, not a single day.

More dollars spent does not mean as many additional purchases

The Black Friday result adds up dollar amounts spent. On its own, it does not tell how many additional products were bought, nor whether households moved to Friday purchases they would have made later. The distinction between spending and volume is evident in October’s federal data: the Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates that consumer spending rose 0.3% from September in current dollars, but fell slightly after price adjustment, by less than 0.1%. This is another month and a broader set, which includes services: the figure does not contradict Friday’s sales.

Cyber Monday remains a forecast

For Monday, November 30, Adobe forecasts $15.1 billion in online purchases, up 6.2% from a year earlier. This estimate is not a weekend result. After this shopping event, November’s federal statistics will make it possible to verify whether the increase extends beyond the promotional days: the Census Bureau plans its first monthly retail sales report on December 16, and the Bureau of Economic Analysis plans its household spending report on December 23.

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