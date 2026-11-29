On returning to Taef, Ahmad Kabalan defends a Chamber elected out of a religious framework. Ali al-Khatib insists on the Israeli withdrawal and Michel Moawad calls for the implementation of the government’s decisions on arms.

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An elected Parliament without denominational distribution, the Israeli withdrawal and the state monopoly on arms: on 27 November, three public interventions focused on different projects in Lebanon. The Jaafarite Mufti Ahmad Kabalan requested full implementation of the Taif Agreement. Sheikh Ali al-Khatib insisted on protecting the inhabitants and ending the occupation. In Bkerké, MP Michel Moawad called for the implementation of the Council of Ministers’ decisions. They do not constitute a joint declaration or an agreement on the timetable.

Ahmad Kabalan highlights the reform of representation

In his Friday sermon in Bourj el-Barajné, Ahmad Kabalan called for a « full implementation of the Taif Agreement ». He cited the election of a Chamber out of denomination. The first is how to represent voters, not just how the state deploys its authority.

The link between this reform and the creation of a Senate is enshrined in article 22 of the Constitution. With the election of the First Chamber on a national non-denominational basis, a Senate representing religious communities would be created, with powers limited to fundamental issues. Article 24 maintains, pending another electoral law, parity between Christians and Muslims and the distribution of seats between denominations and regions. Article 95 calls for a phased plan and provides for a national body chaired by the Head of State to study, propose and monitor the reform. The preaching does not set the date of the first election or the content of the future law.

Ali al-Khatib links arms to territorial protection

In another sermon, the vice-president of the Shiite Islamic Higher Council challenged a reading that would isolate the monopoly of weapons from the commitments relating to the liberation of the territory and the protection of the inhabitants. In particular, he called for Israeli withdrawal, an end to attacks and a national defence framework in an agreement between Lebanese. It is a position on conditions and method. It is not a decision of the government and does not in itself summarize Taif’s text.

The Arabic version published by Parliament distinguishes two parts. One is the dismantling of Lebanese and non-Lebanese militias and the handing over of their weapons to the State, in the institutional sequence planned for 1989. The other calls for an end to the Israeli occupation, the deployment of the army to the recognized borders and the strengthening of the presence of UN forces in the South. The historical six-month deadline set by the first part is not a new countdown for November 2026. The debate here is about how to articulate the two objectives in the current situation.

Michel Moawad refers to executive decisions

After meeting the Maronite patriarch in Bkerké, the MP supported the line defended by Joseph Aoun in his speech of independence. He denounced both the Israeli occupation and the weapons held outside state authority, and then asked the executive to implement his own decisions. In Bkerké, his argument concerns these decisions and the authority of the State. It should not be attributed, in this intervention, the Kabalan electoral proposal.

The distinction is that an electoral law falls under the jurisdiction of Parliament, while the government assumes executive decisions on security and defence within the constitutional framework. Friday’s interventions shed light on these two issues without establishing an order accepted by the three stakeholders. They do not announce a vote on a Senate, nor do they announce a new arms surrender schedule, nor do they announce an agreement on the Israeli withdrawal.

Photo archive: Lebanese Parliament in Beirut. François el Bacha for Libnanews.

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