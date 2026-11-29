The Israeli warning does not justify a general closure of the ports. Data on exports and sales are lacking to measure the impact on fishermen.

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The Israeli warning of November 27 to Lebanese fishermen near the maritime border casts new uncertainty over sea outings. In itself, it does not constitute an announcement of a general closure of Lebanese ports. For artisanal fishing, the actual area inaccessible, the number of canceled outings, and the impact on sales remain to be determined.

The Israeli army asked fishermen on Friday not to approach its vessels in the border maritime sector. It claimed that civilian boats had served as cover for Hezbollah intelligence activities. This claim could not be independently verified. It does not allow assigning a military role to fishermen in general. Following this warning, we found no Lebanese statement announcing the general closure of the southern fishing ports, nor any public statistics on suspended outings.

A lost outing does not appear in the tally of destroyed boats

The assessment published in 2025 by FAO, the Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture, and the National Council for Scientific Research clearly distinguishes these two categories. Between October 2023 and November 2024, it recorded 11 destroyed boats and 15 partially damaged boats. Eight of the 11 destroyed boats were at the port of Naqoura; the other three were recorded in the Sarafand-Ziri sector. This tally predates the warning of November 27, 2026. It should not be read as a count of losses for the week.

To estimate activity losses, other data must be followed: the number of departures, landed volumes, sales, and fuel costs. A decrease in the number of outings does not have the same effect as a decrease in catches per outing. Without recent local records, it is not possible to quantify the impact of the warning on a crew’s income or on the price of fish in Tyre.

The right to fish and effective access to the sea

This summer, the Ministry of Agriculture explained that Lebanon’s reform of fishing and aquaculture was expanding the legal scope of artisanal fishing in territorial waters and was intended to be supported by implementing texts. This regulatory framework does not provide information on day-to-day navigation conditions. The next verifiable elements are a notice dated by the competent authorities and port or cooperative records. At this stage, none of these elements makes it possible to draw up an assessment for November 27 for the entire southern coastline.

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