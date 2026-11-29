Islamabad announces a new deployment to strengthen Saudi defence. The strength and missions of the soldiers were not specified. The announcement follows a meeting of the Mecca Pact with Riyadh and Ankara.

4

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Pakistan announced on Sunday, 29 November that it would send a contingent to Saudi Arabia to strengthen its defence of the kingdom. Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Saudi Ambassador Rajeh Tami Albugamy attended the departure ceremony the day before. The announcement does not specify the strength of the contingent, its missions or its date of arrival.

A mission announced in Saudi territory

According to Pakistan’s official communication, soldiers must perform their duties « in Saudi territory » within the framework of existing defence commitments. Islamabad did not announce an operation in Yemen. Pakistani soldiers are already present in the kingdom for a long time, as the spokesman of the Pakistani army, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, recalled in October. The new shipment therefore does not mark the beginning of this presence.

Mecca’s pact against attacks

On Friday, 27 November, representatives of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey met in Islamabad as part of the Mecca Defence Alliance. Their joint statement condemned the haughty attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed their willingness to accelerate support for the kingdom. The statement did not allocate contributions among the three countries.

Pakistan’s announcement comes as the Houthis, who control Sanaa and part of Yemen, claim further attacks against Saudi Arabia. The Riyadh-led coalition announced on Sunday that it had intercepted a missile targeting the capital. The announcements of both sides do not allow an independent assessment of all the attacks claimed.

Saturday’s ceremony confirms Pakistan’s decision to send soldiers. It does not fix the duration of their mission. The communiqué of the tripartite meeting and the announcement of Pakistani departure did not mention any Turkish troops.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews