Budget 2027: Public wages in debate

On 10 November the Finance Committee approved the appropriations of the Presidencies of the Republic and Government, the Constitutional Council and the Civil Service Council. She postponed those of the High Disciplinary Commission. A special session should address public salaries and recruitment, with no date announced. Ibrahim Kanaan wishes to devote to the agents part of a possible surplus of the treasury. No wage increases were decided. The appropriations of the oversight bodies will be reviewed on Wednesday, 11 November.

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On Tuesday 10 November, the Finance Committee approved the appropriations of four institutions under the Lebanese budget for 2027. Chaired by Ibrahim Kanaan, it plans a separate session on public salaries and recruitment. No pay increases were announced at the end of this meeting.

The approved envelopes relate to the Presidency of the Republic, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, the Constitutional Council and the Civil Service Council. This is a step in the parliamentary review of the draft, not the final adoption of the finance law.

Lebanese budget for 2027: four appropriations approved

The meeting was on the parliamentary calendar at 10 a.m. in Beirut. The five institutions on the agenda, however, did not all obtain approval of their appropriations. The Commission refused to validate those of the High Disciplinary Commission in the absence of its Chairperson. Ibrahim Kanaan again invited him to a future session.

The report issued by a news agency does not detail the amounts of approved envelopes. It also does not specify any changes to the original proposals. At this stage, these decisions therefore do not allow an increase or decrease in the means of each institution to be calculated.

Representatives of the concerned administrations participated in the discussions, including the Director-General of the Presidency, Antoine Choucair, and the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Mahmoud Makkieh. The Director General of Finance, Georges Maurawi, was also present, as were representatives of the Constitutional Council.

A separate session for compensation

The discussion on the Public Service Council focused on the situation of administrations and recruitment rules. MPs questioned its president, Nisrine Machmouchi, about compliance with the appointment mechanism. In particular, they raised the issue of recruitment outside this procedure.

Machmouchi responded to the committee’s questions. However, the report does not reproduce the details of its replies and does not establish the existence of specific irregularities. It does not contain a list of contested appointments or a sanction decision.

At its request, participants agreed to devote a special session to salaries and employment in the public sector. Its date has not been announced. The approval of Public Service Council appropriations therefore does not terminate this review of salaries and recruitment.

Kanaan evokes a possible surplus

Ibrahim Kanaan defended the idea of allocating to public officials part of a possible surplus of the treasury. He referred to the difficulties caused by the deterioration of the exchange rate. His remarks expressed a desired priority in the use of available resources, subject to their existence.

No amount, rate of revalorisation or payment schedule shall accompany this declaration. The announced session will have to further clarify the issues for discussion. Public officials therefore do not have, on this basis alone, a new wage measure applicable.

The Commission will continue on Wednesday, 11 November, to examine the appropriations of the supervisory bodies. These are announced by the National Anti-Corruption Commission, the Court of Auditors, the Central Inspectorate and the Public Procurement Authority. This meeting is intended to complete the examination of the appropriations of the institutions, administrations and bodies attached to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers.

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