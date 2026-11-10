Fish market: Beirut traders worried

The Beirut fish sellers are asking for an alternative to their market, which they say is threatened by a port redevelopment project. Their delegation met with Béchara Asmar on 10 November. Several areas were mentioned, with no choice announced. Institutional exchanges between the port and the city already concern land and local activities, but do not set any timetable for transfer. The union defends the continuity of business and the incomes of those who work there.

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The Beirut fish market is looking for an alternative. A delegation from the sales union alerted, Tuesday, November 10, 2026, the President of the General Confederation of Workers, Béchara Asmar. It fears the disappearance of the current site as part of a port rehabilitation project. Several areas were mentioned, but no choice or transfer schedule was announced.

Chaired by Abdallah Ghazal, the delegation raised its concerns at a meeting which was reported by a news agency. The union wants to preserve the activity of the sellers and the incomes of those who work in the market. It also wants to maintain the supply of fish and seafood products.

A Beyrouthin Fish Market to Replace

Participants discussed several possible locations for a modern market, meeting environmental requirements. They contacted officials, without naming them in the press release. They agreed to continue discussions in order to find a solution acceptable to the parties concerned.

At this stage, this approach remains a trade union request. The report does not identify any land chosen and does not present any allocation decisions or funding. It does not specify when the current market should be abolished. It therefore does not make it possible to announce an already decided move, an immediate closure or an interruption of activity.

Business continuity is the central point of demand. The union is not just asking for another location. It defends equipment capable of replacing the existing market while maintaining jobs and its role in supply.

The port and the city are already discussing their land

This concern comes as the port administration and the Beyruthine authorities work on their land and economic relations. On 28 October, the port hosted a workshop on its integration into the city, with the support of the World Bank.

Marwan Naffi, the governor of Beirut, Marwan Abboud, and the president of the municipality, Ibrahim Zeidan, participated. The official report mentions port access, traffic, the Quarantine district and the possibility of using land belonging to the port or municipality.

The Governor highlighted the value of the ongoing studies in drawing up a detailed plan. The president of the municipality stressed the rights of the inhabitants and the expected benefits for local businesses. He asked that the development of the port support employment and improve the urban environment.

This document confirms the existence of joint work on land and neighbouring activities. However, it does not announce any solution for fish sellers. The land examined at the trade union meeting is not identified, which prevents them from closely bringing them closer to the plots mentioned by the institutions.

Port projects, but no market schedule

On 21 October, a meeting between Marwan Naffi and Marwan Abboud had already focused on development projects and the organisation of transport around the port. The Harbour Authority issued a brief report. Again, there is no decision on the fish market.

The port is also conducting a project to extend its container terminal. In a press release released on September 11, he announced an investment of $100 million from CMA CGM. The area must increase from 45 to about 75 hectares, with a capacity target of 3 million equivalent 20 feet.

The announced deadline of 16 to 18 months concerns this extension. It does not constitute a timetable for rehousing sellers. The documents consulted also do not allow the project mentioned by the union to be precisely assimilated to this operation alone.

For traders, the next stage announced remains the continuation of discussions with the officials concerned. A site, its development conditions and transitional arrangements remain to be specified before an alternative can be presented as acquired.

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