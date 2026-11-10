Gulf approves advanced headquarters in Kuwait

The Gulf Cooperation Council countries approved, on 10 November 2026 in Manama, the opening of an advance headquarters of their unified military command in Kuwait. The decision also provides for the deployment of forces, without specifying their number, composition or timing of arrival. This settlement is part of a military cooperation initiated since the creation of the command in December 2013. The announcement concerns a ministerial decision and does not confirm a deployment already carried out in the field.

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The six Gulf Cooperation Council countries approved an advanced headquarters in Kuwait on Tuesday, 10 November 2026. This settlement will be under their unified military command. The decision also provides for the deployment of forces, the strength and composition of which remain unknown.

Jassem Mohammed Al-Boudaiwi, Secretary General of the GCC, announced this decision after a meeting of Defence Ministers in Manama. It concerns the opening of an advanced structure and the allocation of military resources. The announcement does not confirm that troops have already joined the site.

Advanced HQ in Kuwait

The Joint Defence Council adopted this measure at its 23rd session in the Bahraini capital. Bahrain’s Minister of Defence, Abdallah bin Hassan Al-Nouaimi, presided over the proceedings. Representatives of the other five Member States participated.

The GCC brings together Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. The project announced concerns their joint military cooperation. Its attachment to unified command is part of an already existing organization.

The Ministers also approved the deployment of forces deemed appropriate to the needs of the settlement. There are no military personnel accompanying the announcement. The first available information does not further specify the units concerned, their equipment or the distribution of national contributions.

A decision made in Manama

The meeting took place in a period of strong regional tensions. The Gulf countries continue to face the consequences of the war between Iran, the United States and Israel. Missile and drone attacks, as well as maritime disturbances, have placed their safety at the forefront.

The choice of Kuwait is the new development of this ministerial meeting. It alone does not determine the scope of future operations. There is no detailed information on the specific missions of the new headquarters or its operational relationship with other military facilities in the country.

The unified command dates back to 2013

The Gulf leaders had endorsed the establishment of the unified military command at their December 2013 summit in Kuwait. They then entrusted the joint defence council with the steps necessary for its implementation.

This decision was part of a set of measures to strengthen the collective defence of the Member States. The following decisions focused on the human resources, budget and activation of this structure. The agreement announced this Tuesday therefore prolongs institutional cooperation for more than a decade.

The opening schedule for the forward headquarters remains to be specified. The authorities have not yet made public its exact location, strength or the date of arrival of the forces to be affected.

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