Ormuz: Araghchi maintains conditions in Washington

Abbas Araghchi reaffirms on 10 November the Iranian conditions for the reopening of the Strait of Ormuz. He also denies any plans to meet Mohsen Rezaei and J.D. Vance. The two-day proposal remains conditional and does not set a date for resumed navigation. After meeting with the Qatari Prime Minister, Donald Trump dismissed further immediate strikes while maintaining the naval blockade. Doha continues its mediation, without final agreement announced between the two parties.

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Abbas Araghchi maintains Iranian conditions to reopen the Strait of Ormuz. On Tuesday, 10 November, the Minister for Foreign Affairs also denied any plans to meet between Mohsen Rezaei and J.D. Vance. This position comes after Donald Trump’s optimistic remarks, the day after his meeting with the Qatari Prime Minister. No agreement was announced between Washington and Tehran.

Ormuz: Iranian conditions remain on the table

In statements to the Iranian official news agency, taken over by an international agency, Araghchi always defends a diplomatic outcome. He believes that new military operations or tougher sanctions would not resolve the conflict. He asked Washington to accept the requirements of the Iranian two-day proposal.

This deadline concerns a conditional reopening of Ormuz to commercial navigation. Tehran called for the end of the war on all fronts, the release of its assets abroad and the lifting of the American blockade of its ports. The lifting of oil sanctions is also one of his reported requests. These conditions are not commitments accepted by the United States.

The 48-hour formula therefore does not set a reopening date for Thursday, 12 November. The proposed deadline depends on prior US action. Araghchi reaffirms an offer already submitted, without announcing that it has entered into force.

Rezaei–Vance meeting explicitly denied

The head of Iranian diplomacy also responded to reports of an interview between two senior officials. Mohsen Rezaei leads the Iranian Supreme National Security Council. J.D. Vance is Vice-President of the United States. According to Araghchi’s statements taken up by Iranian public television, no meetings are planned between them.

This denial relates to a specific direct appointment. It does not mean that trade by intermediaries has ceased. Qatar continues to carry messages between the parties. The distinction counts: indirect consultations can continue without an announced meeting of both officials.

Rezaei himself had rejected information about talks in a message broadcast on X on 9 November. He urged Washington to accept the seven Iranian conditions. This message, already public before Araghchi’s declaration, does not represent a new decision taken this Tuesday. Nor does it provide evidence that a compromise would have been reached.

Trump suspends the prospect of strikes, not the blockade

On Monday, November 9, Donald Trump received Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdelrahmane Al-Thani in Washington. The US President then referred to progress towards an end to the conflict. He indicated that he did not consider further strikes immediately, citing the requests of several Gulf countries.

However, it maintained the American naval blockade and the possibility of using force. This position therefore does not, at this stage, meet all Iranian preconditions. It reflects an American decision on the immediate use of its military assets, without announcing a ceasefire accepted by both sides.

The successive declarations thus clarify a disagreement on the order of the measures. In particular, Tehran demands the lifting of the blockade before the promised reopening. Washington keeps that pressure instrument. The words of 10 November do not allow a date for lifting the restrictions or a common timetable for execution to be determined.

Doha continues to mediate

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs today reaffirmed its continued efforts between the United States and Iran. In a statement relayed by the Lebanese National Agency, he reported positive reactions from both sides. It also highlights the increasing cost of closing Ormuz on the approach to winter.

Qatar therefore had an active diplomatic channel. Iran maintains its prerequisites and denies the direct encounter mentioned. The next step depends on announced and verifiable reciprocal commitments, the date and final modalities of which are not yet established.

Archive photo: Ormuz Strait seen by Terra/MODIS, December 2, 2020. MODIS Land Rapid Response Team, NASA GSFC, public domain. Editorial dress; This view does not show the events of November 2026.

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