Joseph Aoun defends the army against critics

Joseph Aoun called on November 10th not to target the army, its command, officers and soldiers. Received in Baabda, Michel Menassa had already defended the command’s responsibilities in a separate communiqué. MP Alain Aoun also asked to preserve the institution of political settlement. He claims that the President remains open to dialogue with Hezbollah. No party meeting, date or acceptance is announced. The presidential stance adds direct support to the debate on military missions.

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Joseph Aoun defends the army and calls not to target his command, officers and soldiers. The President expressed this position on Tuesday, 10 November, during a meeting with Defence Minister Michel Menassa. He stressed internal stability and the role of the military in implementing political decisions. Received separately in Baabda, MP Alain Aoun mentioned an opening to dialogue with Hezbollah, without announcing a meeting.

Joseph Aoun defends the army in his mission

The Head of State and the Minister of Defence reviewed the security situation in the country. Joseph Aoun praised the role of the army in maintaining public security and tranquillity. He also recalled his contribution to the implementation of the decisions of the political authority.

His appeal is aimed at attacks against the institution at all levels. The President considers these challenges incompatible with the best interests of Lebanon. However, the interview report does not identify any party or political leader. It does not contain a new operational order or deployment announcement.

This presidential intervention extends a defence of the command already expressed by Michel Menassa on Tuesday. In a separate communiqué, the minister had responded to criticisms against the army and its leader, General Rodolphe Haykal. In particular, he challenged the appeals for his resignation or dismissal, without appointing their authors.

Menassa distinguished the general defence policy established by the executive from the military orders under the command. He had also reaffirmed respect for government decisions. His argument concerned the means of the army, the assessment of the conditions of execution and the preservation of civil peace. The Baabda interview now adds the President’s direct position to this ministerial response.

Alain Aoun asks to preserve the institution

MP Alain Aoun held a close line after his own meeting with the President. He asked that the army not be used for settling accounts between political forces. According to him, disagreements over the country’s choices should not increase pressure on the military.

The parliamentarian has linked this request to the role that the army will have to play in any solution concerning the South. He cited three objectives: to end the war in Lebanon, to secure Israeli withdrawal and to reserve arms to the State. These are the objectives he defends, not an agreement he would have announced.

Alain Aoun also reported that the president maintained his confidence in the military institution. He called on the political forces to prepare the conditions for a solution rather than to strengthen their exchanges. No new military calendar accompanies these statements.

Availability for dialogue, without announced appointment

Asked about the possibilities of internal dialogue, Alain Aoun said that the President’s door remained open to Hezbollah. He referred to an exchange without preconditions, provided that its participants were willing to reach a solution. This presentation came from the deputy when he left Baabda. It does not constitute the announcement of an interview accepted by Hezbollah.

The parliamentarian explained that he spoke with Joseph Aoun about the remarks made the previous day by Nabih Berri. According to his account, the Speaker of the House encourages bilateral discussions between opposing forces. However, it considers that the conditions for a collective dialogue table have not yet been met.

Alain Aoun distinguished these targeted exchanges from purely formal meetings. The statement does not specify any designated interlocutors, date, or agenda. The openness it describes therefore remains a political readiness to achieve without an announced negotiation process.

Photographic portrait of Joseph Aoun, photo library Libnanews. Exact date of shooting not established. This image does not represent the interviews of November 10, 2026. © Libnanews Archives; individual photographer not informed.

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