Environment Minister Tamara al-Zein followed up with the Nabatiyah Public Prosecutor’s Office’s request for an investigation into the fires at the Kfour wild depot. Its letter of 29 October foresees several possible causes and technical measures if gas accumulation is confirmed. Residents also denounced a new black smoke in the area of Toul and Kfour. Their accusations of voluntary burning remain separate from the judicially established facts. No investigation findings or individual liability have been announced at this stage.

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The Minister of the Environment, Tamara el-Zein, relaunched on Monday 9 November 2026 the judicial follow-up to the wild Kfour depot. The burning of waste in Kfour and in the neighbouring sector of Toul is the subject of further complaints from the inhabitants of Nabatiyah. The department is asking to identify the causes of the fires and potential responsibilities. No judicial finding was announced.

The Minister met with Najat Abu Chacra, Attorney General of the Appeals Court of Nabatiyah Governorate. The exchange concerned the steps taken after a ministerial letter dated 29 October. This document called for the initiation of an investigation into recurrent fires in the solid waste deposit in the Kfour land area.

The Ministerial Communiqué highlights the risks that smoke poses to residents and the environment. It refers to pollutant emissions, gases and particulates that may degrade air quality. However, it does not provide results of atmospheric measurements or medical check-ups to quantify the effects of this episode.

Waste burned in Kfour: causes still to be established

The Department would like the survey to consider several possible explanations. It cites spontaneous combustion related to gas accumulation, an external ignition source and possible failures in site management or monitoring. He proposed the use of technical experts if necessary.

These possibilities constitute avenues for verification. The department’s approach does not conflict with each other. Nor does it designate a firefighter. Responsibilities and possible legal follow-up must depend on the elements established by the investigations.

The mail also provides a conditional technical response. If gas accumulation is confirmed, the department requests that the responsible entity prepare and implement engineering solutions. In particular, it mentions a layer of insulating soil on the waste to prevent new fires.

This is one of the demands made to justice. The communiqué does not state that it has already been imposed or executed. The Committee requests that the Ministry be informed of the provisions adopted in order to monitor their implementation and assess their effectiveness.

A new alarm for the inhabitants of Nabatiyah

On the same Monday, residents appealed to the Minister and to the judicial authorities responsible for the environment. A news agency reported the presence in the afternoon of thick black smoke over Nabatiyah and surrounding localities. The report concerned waste, plastics and scrap deposits in the sector of Toul and Kfour.

The inhabitants describe almost weekly episodes. They complain about heavy odours and black dust, and are particularly concerned about children and the elderly. Their appeal includes Zibdine, Harouf, Toul, Kfour, Doueyr, Charqiyah, Nmariiyah, Deir el-Zahrani and Habbouche, as well as the Iqlim al-Touffah sector.

The authors of the communiqué attribute these fires to deliberate actions aimed at the disposal of waste. That charge belongs to them. It does not constitute an investigation finding and does not permit the imputation of an offence to an identified person or organization.

Municipalities to strengthen monitoring

Tamara el-Zein asks the municipalities concerned and their union to accompany the judicial proceedings. It calls on them to step up controls and inspections in the field, within their competence. It also wants regular collection and transport of waste.

The Ministry states that it reserves the right to file a civil action against any person whose involvement would be established. This position announces a possibility of prosecution, not a conviction. The Minister stated that she wanted to follow up on the matter until responsibilities were identified and protective measures were in place.

In its statement, the Commission puts pollution back into the difficulties already experienced by the people of the South as a result of Israeli attacks. She insists on protecting their health and refuses to allow smoke to add a new test to their daily lives.

Monitoring is now focused on two specific issues: the technical findings that will explain the fires and the measures that will prevent their recurrence. The November 9 press release does not specify a date for an expert opinion, a judicial decision or work on the deposit.

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