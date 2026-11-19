Beit Beirut hosts a meeting on 20 November on museums, archives and memory. Researchers and cultural actors will discuss Palestinian and Lebanese experiences. In Lebanon, documented back-up operations show how inventories, digitization and physical preservation help to preserve the traces of cities and families.

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Beit Beirut will host Friday, November 20, at 5 p.m., a meeting on museums, memory and historical stories. The Tālīd network, organizing the discussion in Sodeco, intends to bring together Palestinian and Lebanese experiences in protecting the heritage threatened. His program asks a concrete question: who keeps the traces of the inhabitants when their places of life are destroyed?

In Beit Beirut, three eyes on memory

Researcher Ahmad Moufid will discuss the role of museums in the production of political stories. Rina Khatib, a Palestinian researcher, will deal with Palestinian archives and cultural institutions. Mounir Kesrouani will present the experience of the heritage museum he founded in Jabal Amel, around trades, tools and rural life. Hanan Hashem will conduct this last exchange.

These interventions are announced, not yet delivered. Their rapprochement moves the gaze of monuments alone towards family collections and the knowledge that accompanies them. A piece preserved without indication of provenance may lose part of its history.

Save documents and find their context

Lebanon already has experience to measure this work. In June 2023, UNESCO announced the completion of the preservation and digitization of the archives of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Beirut. More than 30,000 photographs and 1,850 records, records and manuscripts had been preserved after the port explosions of 4 August 2020.

The documents mixed with rubble and glass had first been collected, boxed and moved to a safe place. The ranking and digitization came next. This process reminds us that a digital copy does not replace material rescue.

The fund includes correspondence, demographic records and economic documents. It enables families, institutions and urban activities to be studied over several historical periods. UNESCO has also reported on its consultation with students and researchers: this is an extension of access to documents.

An inventory to prepare interventions

In May 2025, UNESCO described another project, carried out with the General Directorate of Antiquities. Equipment and technical assistance should support a geographical risk management and conservation platform. Contact information, photographs and information on monuments, museums and heritage buildings must be gathered.

This type of inventory is used to locate collections and document their condition. It alone does not guarantee the safety of a building or the restoration of its objects. The same intervention included specialized shelving for the National Museum’s basement: physical storage remains essential alongside digital tools.

Friday’s meeting will be held at the Beit Beirut Museum in Sodeco, Ashrafieh. Tālīd provides a registration form on its website. The advertisement does not specify an entry rate.

Photo: facade of Beit Beirut, Libnanews archive. François El Bacha. This image does not represent the meeting of November 20, 2026.

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