The Bill on Appointments and Promotions at Lebanese University distinguishes three grades and sets out requirements for seniority and publications. Adopted in committee, it was not discussed in plenary on 12 November. The comparison of the versions reveals an amendment on the work resulting from the thesis. Evaluation criteria remain largely referred to the university council. The text also contains provisions for files already filed and specifies several institutional powers.

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The Law on Appointments and Promotions at the Lebanese University re-designs three academic degrees and establishes seniority and publications for each step up. Approved in committee on 4 November, it was not discussed at the plenary meeting on 12 November, interrupted due to lack of quorum. It does not constitute an effective reform. Its amended version leaves the university council with a decisive responsibility: to define how research will be evaluated.

Three grades, but not a simple translation of the old titles

The text distinguishes the degrees of assistant professor, associate professor and professor, which can be rendered in French by assistant professor, associate professor and professor. Using only the French titles without explaining the transition would lose some of the content of the reform: the former Arabic rank of « outaz moussaed » would not correspond to the new rank bearing the same name.

The transitional provisions provide for the classification of teachers currently holding this former degree as associate teachers. The faculty would retain it. As for the holders of a doctorate still classified as « mould », they would be reclassified as assistant professors. The project would also remove the distinction between first and second category doctorates.

The doctorate awarded by the Lebanese University, or an equivalent diploma obtained at an officially recognized university, would constitute the reference diploma. A specific provision maintains a path of equivalence for certain specialties of the Faculty of Fine Arts and Architecture, starting with a master’s degree and ten years of experience in the specialty, evaluated according to the rules of this faculty.

Five years and five researches at each stage

In order to attain the rank of associate professor, the candidate should have a doctorate, have obtained the rank of assistant professor and justify five years of higher education after that appointment. The amended version specifies that teaching must have been provided at full expense, according to the rules of the university in which it was exercised. It also requests five original research papers published in the specialty field after obtaining the doctorate.

Access to the degree of professor would be based on a second period of five years of full-service higher education, this time after obtaining the degree of associate professor. Five additional original searches would be required after this promotion. For this second passage, the text states that this work must fall within the speciality of the Lebanese University and be outside the text of the thesis.

Thus, seniority and the number of publications are two cumulative conditions. The production of five research studies alone would not be sufficient to eliminate the five years of teaching required. Conversely, seniority would not replace scientific publications.

An important difference on the thesis work

The comparison between the government project and the version adopted in committee reveals a specific change. The original text expressly excluded the work resulting from the thesis for access to the intermediate grade. This clarification is no longer included in the corresponding article of the amended version. However, the exclusion remains written for access to the higher rank.

This difference does not mean that any thesis publication would automatically be accepted. It means that this exclusion can no longer be described as a general prohibition, identical to the two stages, contained in the amended draft. The original nature of the research is still required, and the evaluation rules still need to be clarified within the framework provided for in the text.

The distinction is particularly important for disciplines in which a thesis gives rise to several articles. Counting this work, determining its own contribution and avoiding the value of several times the same result are separate evaluation questions from the single statement of publications.

Evaluation rules referred to university council

Article 7 gives the council of the Lebanese University the definition of rules for original research, evaluation procedures and promotions, taking into account international academic traditions. The project does not itself provide a detailed grid for each discipline.

In particular, it does not lay down any weighting of the work of each co-author in a collective publication, nor does it lay down any mandatory classification of quartile magazines, nor does it lay down any specific procedure for appealing against an unfavourable assessment. The draft therefore cannot be attributed guarantees or restrictions which it does not state. The absence of such clarification in the text also does not demonstrate the absence of any other applicable rule.

For collective publications, the practical question remains the candidate’s personal contribution: research design, data collection, analysis or writing. For disciplines whose production takes the form of books, critical editions or creations, it remains to be defined how this work would be appreciated as part of a general requirement for original research. These are consequences of referring to assessment rules, not new criteria already adopted.

Not all files committed would switch into the new regime

The amended version provides that the old rules would continue to apply to requests for evaluation of research and promotion registered before the adoption of the text. The date of registration of the file would thus be decisive in determining which regime to use, if the law were finally passed in this drafting.

The project also addresses institutional competencies. It distinguishes the procedure for full-time contracts and applications for appointment from that for hourly and training contracts. For the former, the mechanism would be fixed by decree in the Council of Ministers on a proposal from the Minister of Education, built on a proposal from the university council after consultation with the unit councils. The hourly and training contracts would be subject to a decision of the university council on the proposal of the unit councils.

The issue of the text therefore goes beyond the change of titles. It concerns the length of careers, the work taken into account, the processing of cases already filed and the distribution of decisions between the bodies of the university and the government. Its approval by the Education Committee is a parliamentary step, not the implementation of these new rules.

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