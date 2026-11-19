The Ministry of Industry specifies the conditions of the industrial certificate and the certificate to import machinery. The decree distinguishes licences, validity periods and proofs. The exemption provided for concerns customs duties on industrial equipment, without introducing a general exemption from all applicable taxes.

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The Ministry of Industry specifies the conditions for obtaining the industrial certificate and the certificate for importing machinery. Minister Issa al-Khoury’s Order 87/1, issued on 19 November, distinguishes the documents according to the administrative situation of the factory. The import certificate concerns establishments with an industrial construction permit. It provides exclusively for exemption from customs duties on equipment intended for their industry.

Industrial Certificate: Licence Validity

The industrial certificate certifies that an establishment operates a plant. It specifies the activity and location. Its duration depends on the title held and the steps being taken. For plants with operating authorisations, it can be up to one year.

The ceiling falls to six months in two situations. The first concerns a plant authorized to operate that has filed an application for licence amendment or transfer of operation, which is still under review. The second concerns a plant already in operation, but with an industrial construction permit.

The text also provides for a certificate valid only for export. An existing and active plant whose licence application is pending may obtain it for a maximum of three months. An establishment with an administrative deadline granted by the Ministry may also receive this export-limited document. Its validity shall not then exceed the expiry of that period.

Documents requested for first issue

The file includes the application form and documents identifying the applicant. If a representative acts in the place of the owner or authorized signatory, a notarized warrant is required. The text provides for an identity document or, for a foreign applicant, a work permit.

The factory must attach its industrial licence or receipt of an application still without decision: licence, modification or transfer of operation. The pieces relating to the entity vary in form. They include documents in the commercial register for a company or commercial establishment, the decision to set up a cooperative, or the administrative receipt for an association.

Evidence of occupancy is another aspect. The Order lists the lease certified by the municipality or registered with the Ministry of Finance, the title of ownership, the notarized occupation authorization or the municipal certificate. It also requires insurance policies against fire, civil liability and industrial accidents.

The renewal takes these parts and adds the previous certificate. The requirement to produce proof of occupancy does not apply to plants licensed to operate on their own premises.

Importation of machinery: a separate document

The industrial certificate for importing machinery is not confused with the industrial certificate. Article 5 reserves it to establishments holding an industrial construction permit. The defined advantage relates to the customs duties applicable to equipment necessary to equip their industry. This provision does not provide for a general exemption from VAT or all import taxes.

The applicant must provide his/her construction authorization, entity and representative documents, and proof of occupancy. The same exemption applies where the licence refers to clean premises. The file also includes invoices for the equipment envisaged and documents to identify and understand its use: catalogues, notices or other technical documents. The administration may request additional information.

A month without completing the file may lead to refusal

Article 7 allows the administration to refuse an application after one month of filing. This possibility applies if the applicant does not provide a document, do not make a claim or do not follow his file during that period. This is neither a promise of issue within one month nor an automatic approval at the end of that period.

The certificate also does not constitute a quality certification or a guarantee of safety. It shall not protect a licence against suspension or withdrawal decided by the competent authority. The department retains the option of conducting an on-site inspection and requesting additional evidence. The cessation of industrial activity or the transfer of the establishment to another land causes the certificate to lapse.

The applicant and his representative shall remain responsible for the authenticity of the documents filed. The Order repeals the incompatible provisions, with an exception for steam boilers. Its last article provides for publication and application from the date of issue; the reproduction made public on 19 November does not present separately the date of signature.

Illustration: an archive portrait of Joe Issa el-Khoury, published in Libnanews in February 2025. Date of shooting and photographer not informed. Libnanews Archives; whole photograph preserved, editorial dressing.

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