Since 11 November 2026, the Lebanese Embassy in Berlin has been collecting photographs and prints for biometric passport applications. Personal presence and an online appointment are mandatory. The consular notice distinguishes the documents according to the passport already held and the applicant’s situation. The fee displayed is 264 euros for ten years from 18 years and 132 euros for five years before that age. The passport remains issued in Beirut.

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The Lebanese passport in Berlin can now be requested with fingerprints and face photographs on site. The service opened on November 11, 2026. The passport remains issued in Beirut: the new procedure avoids confusing data collection and document manufacture.

Lebanese passport to Berlin: confirm the appointment

Personal presence is mandatory, after booking online. The request cannot be sent by mail. The scheme concerns Lebanese citizens; Palestinian travel document holders maintain their usual procedures and should not book this appointment.

The hours displayed on 18 November are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations open up to four weeks in advance. A family can bring together up to seven people, parents and children, in one meeting. The indicative duration is 25 minutes per person.

The link received by email must be activated within 30 minutes: without this confirmation, the reservation is cancelled. The names must correspond to the official documents, in Latin characters. Each applicant can only keep an active appointment. The embassy asks to arrive ten minutes before the scheduled schedule.

Check the right list of parts

The November notice distinguishes three cases: renewal of a biometric passport, first application with a model passport 2003, first application without this old document. The justifications and the length of service allowed differ. In the case of minors, the presence of the parents and any power of attorney also require prior verification.

As of 18 November, the fees posted remain at 264 euros for ten years from the age of 18, and 132 euros for five years before that age. Payment is made by instant transfer, without cash or card.

Standard shipping does not add any shipping costs. The DHL option is optional and paid; it only accelerates the routing. The information consulted does not set a guaranteed deadline for submission. Before travelling, an applicant must therefore distinguish between an appointment obtained, an accepted record and a passport actually available.

Illustration: Lebanese passports, Libnanews archive. Date of shooting not established; This photograph does not show the new service in Berlin.

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