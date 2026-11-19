The 19 November newspapers examine options for the South after UNIFIL, without announcing any new force. They distinguish the banks’ demand for tax review from a definitive adjustment, the trials in Qlayaat of its opening up to trade and Shenzhen’s preparations for the summit’s decisions. In Lebanon, discussions on hospitals, housing credit and the Lebanese University are alongside cultural meetings in Beirut and Bickfaya and handball.

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On the front page: who will ensure security in the South after UNIFIL?

The newspapers of 19 November 2026 do not describe an approved post-FINUL device. They draw several, with different supervisory authorities and tasks. In An Nahar, the French effort focuses on how to avoid a vacuum in the South and the pace of the withdrawal of peacekeepers. The daily distinguishes between the end of operations, expected on 31 December, and the terms of withdrawal and support that could accompany the deployment of the Lebanese army.

Al Sharq Al Awsat of 19 November 2026 reports a limit set by Patrick Durel at a meeting of parliamentary friendship committees. According to this report, the French ambassador excludes a French military presence in the South solely on the basis of a bilateral agreement. She would request a mandate from the Security Council. This position does not mean that such a mandate is already negotiated until the end or that French aid to the formation of the army elsewhere in Lebanon is excluded.

Al Binaa of 19 November 2026 reports the hypothesis of European civilian observers. Nidaa Al Watan of the same day mentioned, from unnamed sources, a force that could include American participation. These two tracks do not describe the same tool. An observer reports incidents, while a military force receives other missions and means. None of these accounts is sufficient to establish the number, command or rules of intervention of a future mission.

Resolution 2790 provides for the termination of operations on 31 December 2026 and an orderly withdrawal within one year. The Security Council included the report on resolution 1701 in its closed consultations on Thursday, 19, at 5 p.m. in Beirut. He did not announce a vote at this meeting. The titles that speak of « organizing withdrawal » or « linking » several texts thus expose the political debate of the moment. They do not see a change of mandate.

Local politics: sovereignty, from the Council of Ministers to Qlayaat

Al Joumhouria and Al Binaa of 19 November 2026 return to the meeting of Joseph Aoun and Nawaf Salam in Baabda the day before. The Prime Minister outlined the results of his visit to Qatar and the progress he said he had made on the electrical record. The report does not give a firm amount, any instalment of work or date of commissioning. The meeting also examined regional tensions and the desire not to lead Lebanon to them.

Al Akhbar of 19 November 2026 compares the successive deadlines of René-Muawad airport in Qlayaat and the conditions of its operation. Nidaa Al Watan of the same day evokes tests on 22 November. Both subjects are not interchangeable. A test flight alone does not allow a company to sell and perform regular flights. Booking or first flight announcements must be confirmed by the civil aviation authority, the operator and the company.

The debate on the Lebanese University offers another example of a text that has not gone through all stages. Al Akhbar of 19 November 2026 describes a proposal on teacher promotion and criticism of the evaluation of publications and contributions by sponsors. The newspaper states that the text was not debated due to lack of quorum. It is therefore not an existing reform. The criteria are debated until they are applied: a uniform rule does not necessarily take into account the publication practices of each discipline.

A meeting announced at the Ministry of the Interior on the central vegetable market in Jalloul was reported by Al Liwa on 19 November 2026. The municipality, the merchants and the services concerned must examine the commissioning. A meeting does not mean that the market is open. The newspaper also distinguishes this project from a transfer of the market to the fish of the Quarantine, which the interlocutors deny.

Al Sharq of 19 November 2026 publishes a review of ten training sessions on public procurement. It reports 136 trained managers and distinguishes participants from 54 individuals who completed an evaluation. The responses collected shed light on the knowledge and stated intentions. They do not measure a decrease in contract irregularities.

Quotes and speeches: what leaders say, and what they don’t commit

In An Nahar and Al Sharq Al Awsat of 19 November 2026, Nawaf Salam defends a Lebanon away from regional polarizations. This line is expressed after his meeting with Joseph Aoun. It is neither an agreement with foreign actors nor an announcement of new security measures. In another register, the two titles take Aoun’s positions on the state monopoly on arms. The President shall defend the dialogue without abandoning the principle of a single decision-making authority.

Al Sharq Al Awsat of 19 November 2026 reports that Amal and Hezbollah are calling for the return of internally displaced persons, reconstruction and strengthening of the role of the army, but rejecting direct negotiations with Israel. The daily also reports the criticisms of the jaafarite mufti Ahmad Kabalan against the executive. Common references to sovereignty therefore do not cover a common method: the gap relates to arms, the negotiation path and the conditions for Israeli withdrawal.

In his 19 November agenda for Independence, Army Commander Rodolphe Haykal asked the military to prepare for the end of the UNIFIL mission. It puts this work back in the context of the decisions taken by the political authority and calls for the preservation of national unity and civil peace. The text complements the debate reported by the newspapers, without announcing new operations or new staff.

Diplomacy: United Nations Place and Relations with Neighbors

Ad Diyar and Al Jumhouria of 19 November 2026 examine the possible place of the framework agreement with Israel in international discussions. The former insists on the differences in Beirut, the latter on the desire to have State sovereignty recognized. These differences are essential. Resolution 1701 is a text of the Security Council; A rapprochement between it and a political agreement, as mentioned by several newspapers, is not worth changing the resolution. French diplomacy itself distinguishes between strengthening the army and monitoring the situation in the South.

Nidaa Al Watan and the international edition of An Nahar on 19 November 2026 go back to the postponement of the planned displacement in Beirut of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaïdi. His announced agenda included bilateral cooperation issues. However, the reasons given in some narratives relate to unnamed sources. It should therefore be noted that the planned visit did not take place without replacing it with a future date or presenting the reason as established.

Relations with Syria raise other issues. Al Binaa and Al Araby Al Jadid of 19 November 2026 cover diplomatic and practical aspects of the period: border management, returns and reconnection between administrations. A reopened passage, a meeting and a formal agreement are not at the same stage. The bodies responsible for returns distinguish between departure support and arrival assistance. The cumulative figures do not read as a one-day balance sheet.

International Policy: Shenzhen before the Three-Part Summit

The international edition of An Nahar, Al Joumhouria and Al Sharq Al Awsat of November 19, 2026 give a great place to the planned meeting between Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. At the closure, their texts describe above all the preparations and positions at hand. Photos of the APEC reception and session do not show the conclusion of a three-way summit. One-on-one exchanges should also be kept separate from a result which the three delegations would have agreed to together.

The newspapers present Ukraine as one of the main issues. The international edition of An Nahar explores the consequences of an exchange in which neither Kyiv nor Europeans would participate. Al Joumhouria returns to the analogy with Yalta. These readings do not demonstrate that leaders have negotiated territorial sharing. The presence of three nuclear powers around a table requires a distinction between diplomatic exchange, a joint declaration and an applicable agreement.

On Iran, Al Sharq Al Awsat of 19 November 2026 brings together statements by Iranian officials and information on a possible renewed conflict. These statements are not worth announcing an American decision. In the same issue, Rafael Grossi explains that insufficient access and data prevent the International Atomic Energy Agency from drawing certain conclusions. A verification limit does not itself prove an armament programme.

In Gaza, Al Akhbar and Al Sharq Al Awsat of 19 November 2026 deal with the operation announced by the Israeli army in the centre of the enclave. The two newspapers do not describe it with the same words. One emphasizes the breakdown experienced by civilians, the other on the public nature of the military announcement beyond the separation line. It is necessary to distinguish what an army claims to have undertaken, to observe facts on the spot and to assess the consequences for the population.

Economy: banking taxation, accounts and access to credit

An Nahar and Nidaa Al Watan of November 19, 2026 follow the disagreement between the Ministry of Finance and banks on tax returns. The points cited are exchange rate differences, provisions for debt securities and financial periods to be settled. An increase in the value in pounds of an amount already denominated in foreign currency does not, on its own, indicate what profit was received. Conversely, finding losses on securities does not allow all provisions to be deducted without checking the applicable tax rules.

The amount of approximately $600 million mentioned by some bank sources in Nidaa Al Watan of 19 November 2026 does not constitute a consolidated adjustment of the banks or a revenue earned for the budget. The terms discussed in An Nahar, including possible settlement of previous years, are not valid for final agreement. A distinction must be made between the disputed taxable base, the tax debt of an institution and the amount actually recovered by the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

The consolidated statements of BLOM as at 30 September are contained in Al Akhbar, An Nahar and Al Jumhouria on 19 November 2026. These are accounts published by the bank, not three independent investigations. The quarter or nine months of activity should not be compared without caution to a picture of the end-of-year balance sheet. In particular, the change in net income requires a review of the provisions, current income and schedules. An accounting profit does not establish the availability of cash to repay depositors.

Ad Diyar and Al Binaa of 19 November 2026 relayed the announcements of Antoine Habib on the loans of the Banque de l’habitat. Nidaa Al Watan has a different number of beneficiary families. In the absence of a common scope, these figures do not add up. The loan announced for prefabricated houses must also be distinguished from all housing credits. Land, permits, duration, cost of credit and availability of funds determine whether a family can actually access it.

An Nahar of 19 November 2026 also relays the announcement of a cooperation between Crédit Libanese and Visa for cross-border payments between companies. It does not mean that all businesses already have access to the service or that it systematically reduces the cost of payments. Currency, country covered, fees and deadlines remain the useful comparison criteria.

In An Nahar of November 19, 2026, Finance Minister Yassine Jaber presented the request made to banks as a review of the declarations, not as a definitive tax. The daily quotes 15 December as an extended deadline. Banks dispute the treatment of exchange rate differentials and debt losses. The disagreement remains fiscal in its procedure and accounting in its terms.

Justice: what referral to a military judge means

Al Sharq Al Awsat, Nidaa Al Watan and Al Akhbar of 19 November 2026 refer to the prosecution of five persons arrested in the north. The records distinguish between the decision of the prosecutor and the forthcoming investigation. The transmission of the case to a judge is neither a judgment nor a finding of guilt. Press sources report suspicions; they do not make it possible to establish the role of each person.

Dahr al-Baydar’s file is different. Ad Diyar of 19 November 2026 examines disagreements over the jurisdiction to deal with this case and the positions of politicians. A request for referral to the Council of Justice does not prove that the Council of Ministers has decided. And the existence of several arms-related procedures does not make it possible to conclude that they have the same origin or result from a single operation.

Al Quds Al Arabi of 19 November 2026 describes, in a separate file, a military judgement containing two decisions. According to its record, the court dismissed the charge of attempted murder and detained an offence relating to the possession of a weapon. So we can’t talk about acquittal on all points or a conviction for attempted murder. The remedies available do not prove that an appeal has been lodged.

Society: hospitals, returns and the right to continue learning

In An Nahar of 19 November 2026, an official of the Ministry of Health refers to supplements requested from patients for acts which he presents as fully covered. It announces checks, without the newspaper publishing a list of establishments concerned. The point to be established for each case is the amount covered by the applicable scheme and the benefits actually invoiced. The existence of a complaint does not alone demonstrate an irregularity.

Al Akhbar and An Nahar of 19 November 2026 reflect the tensions surrounding UNRWA jobs and services. Evidence describes concerns related to contract renewal. The situation of the whole agency cannot be deduced from a testimony or measure on the ground. The status of contracts, management decisions, available funding and the continuity of each service must be separated.

In Nidaa Al Watan of 19 November 2026, Abboudiyé’s passage is central to the report on returns to Syria. The reopening changes the conditions of travel and the necessary support. Organized operations identify persons with whom they are accompanied; they do not cover all departures. The UN operational document on the convoy of the 18th states that 84 persons were assisted. This number should not be included in the cumulative returns series since January 2025.

The environmental aspect of An Nahar on 19 November 2026 examines the place of mountains at COP31. Nepal and Bhutan requested the inclusion of an item on the agenda. This document does not provide funding or create an existing program. The Lebanese link lies in water: the snow season, the state of the basins, the sampling and use of the soil all contribute to the availability of resources in summer.

Al Quds Al Arabi of 19 November 2026 reports that a letter from UNRWA would suspend certain staffing decisions during a review and consultation phase. Suspending a decision does not amount to ensuring the retention of all positions.

In Al Liwa, dated 19 November 2026, a file on the diaspora distinguishes between the declared origin and the country of birth. According to the Pew Research Center, data from the U.S. household survey show about 825,000 people reporting Lebanese origin alone or with other responses in 2024. This figure does not measure recent arrivals or the number of Lebanese citizens living in the United States.

Culture: Beirut archives and memory at the cinema

Al Araby Al Jadid of November 19, 2026 announces for Friday November 20 at 5 p.m. a meeting in Beit Beirut on museums, memory and heritage in time of war. The programme cited gives a place to libraries and archives. The debate is not limited to the preservation of objects. It also covers the narrative accompanying these pieces, the places where they are kept and the access of researchers or the public.

Nidaa Al Watan of 19 November 2026 presents the exhibition of Chafic Abboud, Paul Guiragossian and Elie Kanaan in Bickfaya. The newspaper announced a closing on 20 November. This meeting of three artists calls for a separate reading of their practices, not the idea that they would have shared a common approach. The place and date are those of the organizer’s announcement relayed by the daily.

Al Araby Al Jadid of 19 November 2026 also refers to Mohamed Wehbi’s participation in the Carthage Theatre Days with an adaptation around Medea. The festival is announced from November 21 to 28. Al Akhbar of the same day reported a musical tribute to Amy Winehouse at Metro al-Madina on 24 November and a symposium at Lebanese University on 26 and 27 on wartime communication. These are announced dates, not events already held.

Al Quds Al Arabi of 19 November 2026 goes back to the history of Arab punctuation. The role assigned to Zaynab Fawwaz is dealt with on the basis of dated documents. A use attested in a letter is not enough to identify the inventor of a sign: it constitutes a piece for the history of its uses and its diffusion.

Sport: Lebanese handball and international competitions

The Arab Service of the National Information Agency announced on 19 November the title of Lebanon’s handball champion won by the army against Al-Sadaqa. The army won 35-29 in the second game, after a 26-22 win in the first. She won the two-run series at zero. The agency placed its previous title in 1998, also against Al-Sadaqa. She credited Anis Redissi and Nizar Damak with 11 and 10 goals in the second game.

The international edition of An Nahar on 19 November 2026 presents the Arab selections expected at the World Under-17 in Qatar. The groups and dates cited are covered by the announced program. Al Sharq Al Awsat of the same day presents the finalists of the prize of the Asian Football Confederation in Bangkok. The presence among the candidates is not a result of the vote. The international pages of Al Joumhouria follow the evolution of European football, while the local handball results are the most concrete Lebanese point of the morning.

Technology: the rise of AI against measurable results

An Nahar, in its international edition of November 19, 2026, brings Nvidia’s change of direction closer to the growth of turnover. This information meets two timetables. The U.S. stock market authority’s file puts on November 11 the decision accepting Jensen Huang’s departure; the group announced on 12. On October 17, the group released its results for the quarter ended October 25. The $115.8 billion announced describe revenues this quarter, not future sales.

Al Joumhouria of 19 November 2026 is interested in the place of Qualcomm and Infineon components in the automobile, as well as the results of artificial intelligence used in health. A partnership announcement does not prove that the systems are equipping cars already in circulation. Similarly, the quality of a response in a simulated clinical test does not show that an application improves the patient’s choice of care in practice. Both files require evidence of deployment and usage beyond isolated performance.

Al Sharq Al Awsat of 19 November 2026 questions a mention that would distinguish a work of human origin from a generated content. This is a reflection on the uses and rights of creators, not on labelling imposed by law. Ensuring the origin of a file requires distinguishing between the author’s statement, the information attached to the file and the evidence that might support it.

Personalities: Simon Abkarian facing the character of De Gaulle

Nidaa Al Watan of 19 November 2026 gives the floor to Simon Abkarian on the occasion of the presentation in Beirut of La Bataille de Gaulle. The actor, who grew up in part in Lebanon, explains that he worked the loneliness and hesitations of the character rather than his only icon status. Antonin Baudry’s film follows several years of war. The choice of interpretation is the construction of the narrative, not a new documentary version of the events.

In An Nahar of November 19, 2026, critic Hovik Habchian notes on the contrary what the staging leaves behind by choosing a largely heroic figure. The interview and the critique therefore give information of a different nature: one on the interpreter’s intentions, the other on the result on screen. Abkarian’s suggestion of turning in Lebanon remains a wish subject to production conditions, not an announced project.

Al Quds Al Arabi of 19 November 2026 also reports a concert by Carole Samaha in Ankara, announced on 21 November at the invitation of the Lebanese embassy. It is another aspect of Independence abroad programming, distinct from Beirut ceremonies. The announcement does not prejudge the performance or the audience of the concert.

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